Opta's supercomputer ran 10,000 season simulations to forecast the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, including title odds for all major clubs

Arsenal head into the new season as defending champions, but face stiff competition from clubs now managed by ambitious new coaches

All three newly promoted sides received the same prediction from Opta, mirroring a separate forecast from another major broadcaster

Opta's supercomputer has released its forecast for the 2026/27 Premier League season, covering the title race, European qualification spots, and relegation battles across 10,000 simulated campaigns.

Arsenal enter the new season as champions, having ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last term, a relief for Mikel Arteta after years of trying.

Supercomputer backs Arsenal to retain Premier League title. Photo by KontentHaus.

Source: Getty Images

Despite that momentum, the Gunners face a tougher landscape this time around, with several top clubs now led by new managers who are eager to make an immediate statement.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, the data gives Arsenal a 38% chance of successfully defending their crown, making them clear favourites ahead of the rest of the field. Manchester City follow at 20.5% as Enzo Maresca steps into the role vacated by Pep Guardiola, who defined an era at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool, now under Andoni Iraola following Arne Slot's departure, are given a 9.2% chance of winning the league in their new manager's debut season.

Manchester United, who have handed Michael Carrick a permanent contract, have a 6.2% probability of lifting the title. Aston Villa, who claimed the Europa League last season, come in at 4.8% under Unai Emery.

Chelsea rounded off the main contenders at 4.1%, with Xabi Alonso bidding to become the latest manager to win the title at Stamford Bridge in his first season at the club, following in the footsteps of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, and Antonio Conte.

Opta's model predicts that all three sides promoted to the top flight will return to the Championship at the end of the campaign. Ipswich Town, Coventry City, and Hull City are all tipped to go straight back down, with no pathway modelled that sees any of them survive. This outcome aligns closely with Sky Sports' own predictions for the upcoming season.

Arteta outlines Arsenal's ambitions

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta expressed Arsenal's ambitions for this season after strengthening the squad in the transfer market.

The manager confirmed that the team's goal this season is to win every trophy they compete in, which is the purpose of making signings.

Source: Legit.ng