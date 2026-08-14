A resident doctor in the United States (US) filmed herself opening her very first residency paycheque after returning home from a shift

She revealed her gross earnings and net pay on camera, breaking down the figures for her TikTok followers in real time

The pay stub showed an hourly rate that caught the attention of many viewers watching the unboxing unfold

A resident doctor based in the United States, @__destinylanae, gave her followers an unfiltered look at her finances by filming herself opening her first-ever residency paycheque.

The viral video showed @__destinylanae standing at a kitchen counter, carefully unfolding a paper pay stub while narrating what she sees.

A medical doctor shares her first salary in the US. Photo credit: @_destinylanae/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained that the cheque arrived in hard copy only because her direct deposit details had not yet been set up.

US-based doctor breaks down salary

According to the doctor, her gross earnings came to $2,227.68 (N3,029,845.29), with a net pay of $1,774.26 (N2,413,153.28) after deductions. Her hourly rate was listed at $39.78 (N54,104.38). An on-screen text overlay on the video clarified that the pay period covered just one week plus two days of orientation, meaning the figures did not reflect a full standard pay cycle.

Destiny admitted she was unsure exactly how many hours the cheque covered in total and said she would need to do some calculations or check the accompanying email to work that out.

She said:

"Gross earnings is $2,227.68. Net pay is $1,774.26. Not horrible. So maybe I'll have to do some math or read the email that they sent. But yeah, this is kind of exciting. My first ever residency paycheque. And the only reason why it's hard copy is because we don't have anything set up yet. Um, but yeah, see you guys next time."

Reactions as US-based doctor shares salary

The clip resonated widely online, drawing viewers' attention. Some of the comments are below:

Dirt said:

"I make more then that in construction with no debt. They lying to everyone."

LittleNickyNC said:

"Congratulations! But dam I make 2k in four days driving a truck. 😐 Smh they need to pay yall more! Cheez!"

piefacebeauty40 said:

"Huh? Man I thought ist would be so much more. Healthcare workers are really underpaid for all they do. I appreciate you."

Watch her open her first residency paycheque on TikTok below:

UK publishes salary of resident doctors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the annual salary of the medical doctors in the United Kingdom has been disclosed by its national health body.

Information made available on the National Health Service website shows the annual salary of its personnel by position.

Source: Legit.ng