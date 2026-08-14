Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar declared Friday, August 14, 2026 as the start of Rabi'ul Awwal 1448 AH following confirmed moon sightings across Nigeria

The National Moon Sighting Committee received credible reports of the new crescent on Thursday, August 13, which was the 29th day of Safar 1448 AH

The Sultanate Council urged Nigerian Muslims to plan religious activities in line with the official commencement of Rabi'ul Awwal

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has formally declared Friday, August 14, 2026, as the first day of Rabi'ul Awwal 1448 AH, after the new crescent moon was confirmed across multiple locations in Nigeria.

The announcement, issued on behalf of the Sultanate, was signed by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Vanguard reports.

Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar declared Friday, August 14, as the first day of Rabi'ul Awwal 1448 AH in Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How the Moon Sighting Was Confirmed

The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, working alongside the National Moon Sighting Committee, received credible reports on Thursday, August 13, confirming that the crescent of Rabi'ul Awwal had been sighted.

That Thursday corresponded with the 29th day of Safar 1448 AH, marking the end of Safar and the beginning of the new Islamic month.

Reports came in from authorised moon-sighting committees across Nigeria and were subjected to the required religious verification before being presented to the Sultan. After reviewing and accepting those reports, Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar approved Friday, August 14, as the official start of Rabi'ul Awwal 1448 AH in Nigeria.

Significance of Rabi'ul Awwal

Rabi'ul Awwal holds deep religious and historical meaning for Muslims around the world. The month is widely associated with major events in the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), including both his birth and his passing.

For Nigerian Muslims, the Sultan's declaration sets the religious framework for observances tied to the new month.

As the recognised spiritual head of Nigeria's Muslim community and the country's authority on Islamic lunar calendar matters, the Sultan relies on verified crescent reports before announcing the start of each new month.

The Sultanate Council urged Muslims nationwide to note the declaration and organise their religious activities accordingly.

UAE to announce Prophet Muhammad's birthday holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that millions of workers across the United Arab Emirates could be in line for a three-day weekend this month as authorities prepare to announce the public holiday for the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

The religious holiday is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, corresponding to 12 Rabi Al Awwal on the Islamic calendar. However, the final date will depend on the official moon sighting, with the UAE government expected to confirm the holiday closer to the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng