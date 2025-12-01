Here are Jordan Chiles' mom, dad, and siblings — her fierce support system

She’s literally the life of me. I love her to death. She’s my best friend. I can’t thank her enough for everything that she’s done for me and the love and support that she’s given is 1,000 percent out of this world.

American gymnast Jordan Chiles' mom and dad have played a critical role in her professional success. With her parents, Gina and Timothy Charles, by her side, the Olympic gold medallist has risen above various challenges, including racial prejudice, to gain athletic dominance.

Jordan Chiles' mom and dad, Gina and Timothy Chiles (crouching) and her siblings: Jazmin, Jade, Tajmen and Tyrus (standing). Photo: @gina.chiles.5

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Jordan Chiles' mom, Gina Velasquez Chiles , is a senior pastor, author , and former property management business owner.

, is a senior , and former property management business owner. Gina Chiles played a direct role in Jordan’s gymnastics journey, supporting her from age six and inspiring her daughter’s name .

played a direct role in Jordan’s gymnastics journey, supporting her from age six and inspiring her . Jordan Chiles' mom was convicted of wire fraud in 2021 related to losses incurred by a property management client.

Profile summary

Full name Jordan Lucella Elizabeth Chiles Common name Jordan Chiles Nickname Chick Gender Female Date of birth 15 April 2001 Age 24 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Tualatin, Oregon, United States Residence Spring, Houston, Texas, United States Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Height in centimetres 150 Height in feet 4'11" Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Mother Gina Velasquez Chiles Father Timothy Clarence Chiles Jr. Siblings 4 Relationship status Single High school Prairie High School Higher education University of California, Los Angeles Profession Artistic gymnast Net worth $1 million – $5 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X (Twitter)

A closer look at Jordan Chiles' mom, Gina Chiles

Jordan Chiles and her mom, Gina, attended the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. Photo: @gina.chiles.5

Source: Facebook

Gina Velasquez Chiles was born to Pamela and Eugenio (Gene) Velasquez. She was born in New Mexico and raised in Oregon alongside her siblings, Gallina, Joe, Conroe, and April.

She is a senior pastor at According to His Word Worship Centre and an author. Her children's book, Dream Big Little Chick, is based on her daughter's road to success as an Olympic gymnast.

She also ran Inspire Vision Property Management LLC, a commercial property management company, until 2021, when she was convicted of wire fraud. As per CBS42, one of her clients, Karla Pearlstein, lost $945,000 to her after renting the Victorian Belle Mansion in North Portland, Missouri.

Gina Chiles reacts as her daughter competes in the floor exercise event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulant/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Jordan began taking part in the sport recreationally at age six, with her mother by her side. Often seen on the stands cheering her daughter, Gina's influence on her daughter's success can not be understated.

During her 2020 bid for Olympic gold, Jordan spoke to People regarding her mother's influence on her career, including naming her after NBA legend Michael Jordan.

She felt the inspiration that he gave to her, and that was just a really huge and beautiful thing. She just decided, 'You know what? I'm going to make my child after him and see where life takes her.'

Key details about Jordan Chiles' dad, Timothy Chiles

Timothy Chiles (L) and his daughter, Jordan Chiles (R) performed a dance on the show Dancing with the Stars. Photo: @gina.chiles.5

Source: Facebook

Jordan Chiles' father is Timothy Clarence Chiles, Jr., the senior pastor at According to His Word Worship Centre. He started the church on 14 October 2007 alongside his wife, Gina.

Timothy C. Chiles Jr. grew up ministering alongside his father, prophetic healing evangelist Tim Chiles Sr., in various churches and tent revivals. He also served as the Minister of Music for nine years before becoming a licensed minister.

In October 2011, he was installed as the president of Better Life Crusades, an international outreach ministry. Other ministries under his care include, According to His Word- Last Call and According to His Word- Salem.

On 15 October 2025, Timothy and his daughter, Jordan, performed a Viennese Waltz to Daughters sang by John Mayer alongside Dancing With The Stars dancer Ezra Sosa.

Meet Jordan Chiles' siblings

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, got married to Timothy Chiles in 1994. Between 1995 and 2001, she and her husband welcomed five children, including female artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles. Have a look at the details of each of the Chiles' children.

Jazmin Chiles

Jordan Chiles' oldest sister Jazmin Chiles. Photo: @jsolovely_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Jazmin Chiles

: Jazmin Chiles Date of birth : 22 August 1993

: 22 August 1993 Age : 32 years as of 2025

: 32 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Tualatin, Oregon, United States

: Tualatin, Oregon, United States Profession: Cosmetologist

Jazmin was born on 13 March 1993 and is 32 years old as of 2025. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

She attended Skyview High School, where she graduated in 2011. She later joined Paul Mitchell the School of Portland and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Jazmin owns and runs Hair Goals by Jazmin Dominique LLC, formerly known as Inspired by Beauty Salon. As per IMDb, she has two credits for hair and make-up in Celebrity Substitute and the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Tajmen Chiles

Jordan Chiles' brother Tajmus Chiles. Photo: @tajmen.chiles

Source: Facebook

Full name : Tajmen Chiles

: Tajmen Chiles Date of birth : 12 March 1994

: 12 March 1994 Age : 31 years as of 2025

: 31 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Tualatin, Oregon, United States

: Tualatin, Oregon, United States Profession: Musician, tattoo artist

Born on 12 March 1994, Tajmen Chiles is 32 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

The American tattoo artist attended Skyview High School. He works as a supervisor at Frito-Lay and has previously worked at Capstone Logistics as an operations manager and coordinator.

Tajmen is married to Megan Chiles, with whom he shares three sons, Soren, Silas, and Beck. The pair tied the knot on 10 March 2014.

Jade Chiles

Jordan Chiles' older sister, Jade Chiles. Photo: @chiles5

Source: Instagram

Full name : Jade Chiles Barron

: Jade Chiles Barron Date of birth : 13 March 1995

: 13 March 1995 Age : 30 years as of 2025

: 30 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Tualatin, Oregon, United States

: Tualatin, Oregon, United States Profession: Minister, digital creator

Jade Chiles was born on 13 March 1995 and is 30 years old as of 2025. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Like her older sister, she attended Skyview High School. In 2011, she enrolled in Clark College, where she graduated in 2013 with an Associate degree in Art and Art Studies.

In 2013, she joined Washington State University, Pullman, where she studied Hospitality Business Management and graduated in 2016.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she owns and runs Jade Whitney Designs, an events coordination company. Following in her parents' footsteps, Jade is also a minister at the According to His Word Worship Centre.

Tyrus Chiles

Jordan Chiles' brother Tyrus Chiles. Photo: @tyrus.chiles

Source: Facebook

Full name : Tyrus Chiles

: Tyrus Chiles Date of birth : 13 December 1996

: 13 December 1996 Age : 29 years as of November 2025

: 29 years as of November 2025 Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth : Tualatin, Oregon, United States

: Tualatin, Oregon, United States Profession: Entrepreneur

Tyrus was born on 13 December 1996 and is 29 years old as of November 2025. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Tyrus Chiles graduated from Skyview High School in 2010. He later joined Houston City College Central. He is the CEO and co-owner at NX HXNEY, an apparel company.

Furthermore, he has one daughter, Daisy Margery Lee Chiles, who was born in November 2018, according to his Facebook post.

FAQs

Who is Gina Chiles? Gina Velasquez Chiles is an American pastor and Olympic gymnast, Jordan Chiles' mother. What ethnicity is Jordan Chiles' mother? Gina Chiles is of Latina descent. Is Jordan Chiles half-Hispanic? The U.S. national gymnastics team member is of mixed descent with Hispanic and Black descent. What did Jordan Chiles' mother do? She is an author and a pastor. Are Jordan Chiles' parents pastors? Timothy and Gina Chiles are both senior pastors at the According to His Word Worship Centre. Does Jordan Chiles have siblings? She has four siblings. Who are Jordan Chiles' siblings? Jordan's siblings are Jazmin, Jade, Tajmen, and Tyrus Chiles. How is Snoop Dogg related to Jordan Chiles? Jordan Chiles has no familial relation to Snoop Dogg, one of her biggest supporters at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Simone Biles' parents, Shanon Biles and Kelvin Clemons. Unknown to many, Simone Biles' grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles, adopted her after she was abandoned by her biological parents, Shanon Biles and Kelvin Clemons.

The Olympic gymnast's early life was shaped by her parents’ struggles with drug abuse, which led to her and her siblings entering foster care before being adopted. Read on to find out more about the Biles family and her adoptive parents.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng