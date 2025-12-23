Will Levis' sisters and parents, who can't seem to stop going viral
Will Levis' sisters, Kelley, Claire, and Jillian, have been a cornerstone of his journey to the NFL. His sisters are accomplished athletes and scholars in their own right. Their parents, Mike Levis and Beth Kelly Levis, have also offered him unwavering support and inspiration.
Key takeaways
- Kelley is a gymnast and a lacrosse player.
- Claire and Jillian are still in school and also play lacrosse.
- Mike Levis and Beth Kelly Levis were accomplished collegiate athletes.
- His father played football at Denison University in Ohio, and his mother was a soccer player at Yale University.
Profile summary
Full name
William Donovan Levis
Gender
Male
Date of birth
27 June 1999
Age
26 years old (as of December 2025)
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of birth
Newton, Massachusetts, United States
Current residence
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'4"
Height in centimetres
193
Weight in pounds
229
Weight in kilograms
104
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Beth Kelly Levis
Father
Mike Levis
Siblings
3
Relationship status
Dating
Girlfriend
Kaley Rae
School
Xavier High School
University
Pennsylvania State University, University of Kentucky
Profession
Professional football player
Net worth
$5 million
X (Twitter)
TikTok
Will Levis' sisters: Meet Kelley, Claire, and Jillian
Will Levis' family has been a cornerstone of his journey to the NFL. The Tennessee Titans quarterback grew up in a highly athletic household alongside his three younger sisters: Kelley, Claire, and Jillian. Here is a breakdown of each of Will Levis' sisters and their individual achievements.
Kelley Levis
Kelley is Will Levis' younger sister, born in Madison, Connecticut. She gained national attention when she accompanied the football player to the 2023 NFL draft.
Kelley attended Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut, from 2015 to 2019. She was actively participating in gymnastics, cheerleading, and indoor track games. Her hard work paid off when she won Academic All-American Gymnast and All-SCC Gymnast awards.
After graduating from high school in 2022, she headed to IES in Barcelona, Spain, to pursue studies in Business and Liberal Arts. She later transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology education. She also earned a certificate in Business and Entrepreneurship, graduating in 2023.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Kelly is a sales consultant at Meltwater, a role she has held since April 2025. She has also worked as a Sales Assistant at AMC Networks and a brand manager at Chill Lifestyle. Kelly lives in the New York Metropolitan Area.
Claire
Claire is Levi's younger sister. She is studying at the prestigious Northeastern University. Following in her family's tradition, she has excelled in lacrosse during high school as well as in the university.
Jillian
Jill is the youngest among the Levi siblings. Although not a lot is known about her, she is also a rising athlete who plays lacrosse at Central Connecticut State University.
All about Will Levis' parents
Will Levis' parents, Mike Levis and Beth Kelly Levis, provided the blueprint for his success. His father played collegiate football as a tight end at Denison University in Ohio.
His mother, on the other hand, never played football but was a soccer player at Yale University.
While at the university, Beth was a member of the All-American team twice. She was also honoured with a place in the Connecticut Girls Soccer Association Hall of Fame. Will's mother often shares important family moments on social media.
FAQs
- Who is Will Levis? He is an American NFL player known for playing as a quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.
- Where is Will Levis from? He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, but resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.
- How old is Will Levis? The American athlete is 26 years old as of December 2025. He was born on 27 June 1999.
- Why is Will Levis famous? He is renowned for his cannon arm and unique pre-draft viral moments, such as eating unpeeled fruit and drinking coffee with mayonnaise.
- Where did Will Levis go to college? He spent three seasons at Penn State before transferring to the University of Kentucky, where he became a starter.
- Does Will Levis have siblings? Will has three siblings: Kelly, Claire, and Jillian.
- Who are Will Levis' parents? The football player's parents are Mike Levis and Beth Kelly Levis.
Will Levi's sisters, Kelley, Claire, and Jillian, have carved out their own paths. However, they remain the biggest fans of the Tennessee quarterback, proving that sports are a way of life.
