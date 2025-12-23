Will Levis' sisters and parents, who can't seem to stop going viral

Will Levis' sisters, Kelley, Claire, and Jillian, have been a cornerstone of his journey to the NFL. His sisters are accomplished athletes and scholars in their own right. Their parents, Mike Levis and Beth Kelly Levis, have also offered him unwavering support and inspiration.

Will Levis drops back to pass (L). The NFL's family posing for a photo at Kelly Levis' graduation (R). Photo: Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images, @LevisBeth on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kelley is a gymnast and a lacrosse player .

is a and a . Claire and Jillian are still in school and also play lacrosse.

Mike Levis and Beth Kelly Levis were accomplished collegiate athletes.

and were accomplished His father played football at Denison University in Ohio, and his mother was a soccer player at Yale University.

Profile summary

Full name William Donovan Levis Gender Male Date of birth 27 June 1999 Age 26 years old (as of December 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Newton, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 229 Weight in kilograms 104 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Beth Kelly Levis Father Mike Levis Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kaley Rae School Xavier High School University Pennsylvania State University, University of Kentucky Profession Professional football player Net worth $5 million Instagram @will_levis X (Twitter) @will_levis TikTok @will_levis

Will Levis' sisters: Meet Kelley, Claire, and Jillian

Will Levis' family has been a cornerstone of his journey to the NFL. The Tennessee Titans quarterback grew up in a highly athletic household alongside his three younger sisters: Kelley, Claire, and Jillian. Here is a breakdown of each of Will Levis' sisters and their individual achievements.

Kelley Levis

Kelly Levis is posing in white at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (L). Will's sister posing at the 2023 NFL draft (R). Photo: @kelleylevis (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kelley is Will Levis' younger sister, born in Madison, Connecticut. She gained national attention when she accompanied the football player to the 2023 NFL draft.

Kelley attended Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut, from 2015 t‌o 2019.‌ She was actively participating in gymnastics, cheerleading,‌ and indoor t‍rack games. H​er ha‌rd work paid of‍f when she won Academic A‌ll-A‍m‌er⁠ican Gy​m⁠nast and All-SCC Gymnast awards.

After graduating from high school in 2022, she headed to IES in Barcelona, Spain, to pursue studies in Business and Liberal Arts. She later transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology education. She also earned a certificate in Business and Entrepreneurship, graduating in 2023.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kelly is a sales consultant at Meltwater, a role she has held since April 2025. She has also worked as a Sales Assistant at AMC Networks and a brand manager at Chill Lifestyle. Kelly lives in the New York Metropolitan Area.

Claire

Will Levis praying before the game starts (L). Will's parents and sisters posing for a photo (R). Photo: @will_levis on Instagram, @LevisBeth on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Claire is Levi's younger sister. She is studying at the prestigious Northeastern University. Following in her family's tradition, she has excelled in lacrosse during high school as well as in the university.

Jillian

Jill is the youngest among the Levi siblings. Although not a lot is known about her, she is also a rising athlete who plays lacrosse at Central Connecticut State University.

All about Will Levis' parents

Will Levis (C) and his dad Mike Levis (L) and mum Beth Kelly (R) on the red carpet at National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Todd Rosenberg

Source: Getty Images

Will Levis' parents, Mike Levis and Beth Kelly Levis, provided the blueprint for his success. His father played collegiate football as a tight end at Denison University in Ohio.

His mother, on the other hand, never played football but was a soccer player at Yale University.

While at the university, Beth was a member of the All-American team twice. She was also honoured with a place in the Connecticut Girls Soccer Association Hall of Fame. Will's mother often shares important family moments on social media.

FAQs

Who is Will Levis? He is an American NFL player known for playing as a quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. Where is Will Levis from? He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, but resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. How old is Will Levis? The American athlete is 26 years old as of December 2025. He was born on 27 June 1999. Why is Will Levis famous? He is renowned for his cannon arm and unique pre-draft viral moments, such as eating unpeeled fruit and drinking coffee with mayonnaise. Where did Will Levis go to college? He spent three seasons at Penn State before transferring to the University of Kentucky, where he became a starter. Does Will Levis have siblings? Will has three siblings: Kelly, Claire, and Jillian. Who are Will Levis' parents? The football player's parents are Mike Levis and Beth Kelly Levis.

Will Levi's sisters, Kelley, Claire, and Jillian, have carved out their own paths. However, they remain the biggest fans of the Tennessee quarterback, proving that sports are a way of life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng