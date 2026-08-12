Australia Lists 3 Documents Foreigners May Be Required to Bring to Citizenship Interview
- Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the photo identity documents applicants must present at their citizenship interview
- The government warned that certified copies and electronic images of photo ID will not be accepted at the appointment
- Applicants who arrive without the required documents risk having their interview rescheduled to a later date
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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has set out the identity document requirements for foreigners attending a citizenship interview.
The department specified three acceptable forms of photo identification that applicants must have in hand on the day.
Documents required for Australian citizenship interview
According to the department, every person attending a citizenship interview is required to bring a valid photo identity document.
The three accepted options are:
1. Australian driver's licence
2. A passport
3. Australian-issued proof of age card.
Australian citizenship interview: What applicants must not forget
The department was firm on one critical point: certified copies and electronic images of photo identification will not be accepted under any circumstances.
This means applicants cannot simply present a scanned version on their phone or hand over a notarised photocopy. The original physical document is mandatory.
The consequences of arriving unprepared are significant. Anyone who attends their appointment without a qualifying photo ID will not be able to proceed with their interview on that day. Their appointment will instead be moved to a later date, potentially adding weeks or months to what is already a lengthy process.
What happens after Australian citizenship interview
During the interview itself, officials will verify the applicant's identity and go through the details of their citizenship application.
Once the interview has taken place, the application continues through the department's processing system. Applicants will not receive an immediate answer on the day. Instead, the Home Affairs department will contact them in writing once a decision has been reached or if additional information is required.
For those whose applications are approved, the next step depends on whether they are required to attend a citizenship ceremony.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng