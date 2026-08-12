Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the photo identity documents applicants must present at their citizenship interview

The government warned that certified copies and electronic images of photo ID will not be accepted at the appointment

Applicants who arrive without the required documents risk having their interview rescheduled to a later date

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has set out the identity document requirements for foreigners attending a citizenship interview.

The department specified three acceptable forms of photo identification that applicants must have in hand on the day.

Australia lists 3 items foreigners may have to bring to citizenship interview. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents required for Australian citizenship interview

According to the department, every person attending a citizenship interview is required to bring a valid photo identity document.

The three accepted options are:

1. Australian driver's licence

2. A passport

3. Australian-issued proof of age card.

Australian citizenship interview: What applicants must not forget

The department was firm on one critical point: certified copies and electronic images of photo identification will not be accepted under any circumstances.

This means applicants cannot simply present a scanned version on their phone or hand over a notarised photocopy. The original physical document is mandatory.

The consequences of arriving unprepared are significant. Anyone who attends their appointment without a qualifying photo ID will not be able to proceed with their interview on that day. Their appointment will instead be moved to a later date, potentially adding weeks or months to what is already a lengthy process.

What happens after Australian citizenship interview

During the interview itself, officials will verify the applicant's identity and go through the details of their citizenship application.

Once the interview has taken place, the application continues through the department's processing system. Applicants will not receive an immediate answer on the day. Instead, the Home Affairs department will contact them in writing once a decision has been reached or if additional information is required.

For those whose applications are approved, the next step depends on whether they are required to attend a citizenship ceremony.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng