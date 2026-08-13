Niger State Police Command confirmed the discovery of nine bodies on a road in Borgu Local Government Area after receiving a report

Police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun said a joint team of police and military personnel was deployed to the scene to recover the bodies

The incident came days after security agencies rescued 308 kidnapping victims from attacks in Niger and Kwara states

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Borgu, Niger state - Nine bodies have been found on the Wawa-Lumma road in Borgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger state, with authorities suspecting that bandits killed the victims while they were travelling along the route.

As reported by PM News, police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun made the announcement in Minna on Wednesday, August 12, citing information that reached the command on Tuesday, August 12. He said a combined team of police and military personnel was immediately sent to the location to retrieve the bodies once the report was received.

Nine bodies were found along the Wawa-Lumma road in Borgu LGA, Niger state, with bandit attacks suspected.

Source: Original

Abiodun said security forces have since stepped up clearance operations in the area to reduce the risk of further attacks.

The Punch quoted the police official as saying:

"The police and military tactical teams were mobilised to the scene; the bodies were recovered, while clearance operations were intensified to secure the area."

Borgu killings come after mass rescue

The discovery follows a major security development earlier in the week, when agencies rescued 308 people who had been abducted in separate attacks across Niger and Kwara states.

Of those freed, 163 had been taken from the Woro Community in Kaiama LGA of Kwara state, while the remaining 145 were kidnapped in a different attack in Niger state.

Security agencies rescue 308 abducted victims in Niger and Kwara states. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Security forces traced and released the victims from the Kainji Lake National Park forest in New Bussa LGA of Niger state. The operation was coordinated by the National Counter-Terrorism Centre alongside the Armed Forces, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and was described as intelligence-led.

The back-to-back incidents point to the continued security pressure facing communities along major routes and forested areas in the northcentral region of Nigeria.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria

Terrorists kidnap, kill 106 health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed groups, criminal kidnappers, and jihadist fighters abducted 91 health workers and killed 15 others across 101 separate attacks on Nigerian healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025, according to a new international report.

The figures come from the 'Care in the Crosshairs: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2025' report, published by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. The data was compiled using Insecurity Insight's global monitoring system and covers incidents across the three-year window.

Source: Legit.ng