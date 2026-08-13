ECOWAS opened applications for its second Startup Awards edition on August 3, 2026, with the window closing on August 31

The programme targets startups in six sectors, including FinTech, AgriTech, and HealthTech across all ECOWAS member states

60 startups will be selected to compete for a $65,000 prize pool, with the regional finals scheduled for Abuja in September

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian entrepreneurs have a fresh opportunity to take their businesses to the regional stage as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opens applications for the second edition of its Startup Awards.

The programme offers a total prize pool of $65,000 to the top three startups, alongside access to investors, mentors, business networks and regional visibility.

Nigerians are eligible as ECOWAS announces a $65,000 Startup award. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Applications opened on August 3, 2026, and will close at 10:59 p.m. GMT on August 31, 2026.

The competition is open to eligible startups operating within ECOWAS member states, including Nigeria.

The initiative is aimed at discovering innovative businesses, strengthening digital entrepreneurship and supporting startups capable of contributing to economic growth and regional integration.

Who is eligible to apply?

The programme will select 60 startups from across the ECOWAS region.

Eligible businesses should operate in one of six priority sectors:

EdTech and Skills Development

FinTech

HealthTech

AgriTech and Food Systems

CleanTech, Climate and Green Innovation

Tourism, Hospitality and TravelTech

Female-led startups are also particularly encouraged to apply.

Step-by-step guide to applying

Step 1: Visit the official portal

Applicants should visit the ECOWAS Startup Awards application portal at ecowasstartupawards.ipawas.org and begin their application.

Step 2: Enter your startup details

Provide accurate information about the business, including its operations, target customers, the problem it solves and the solution it provides.

Step 3: Explain your innovation

Applicants should clearly communicate what makes their product or service different, innovative and relevant to a real market need.

Step 4: Present your team and business model

The application should demonstrate that the founding team has the skills and capacity required to execute the business plan. Applicants should also explain how the startup generates or plans to generate revenue.

Step 5: Show market potential and impact

Startups should demonstrate their ability to scale beyond their current market while highlighting their potential social and economic impact.

Step 6: Submit before the deadline

Completed applications must be submitted before August 31, 2026. Applicants should review their information carefully before submitting.

How ECOWAS will select winners

Entries will be assessed on several factors, with problem clarity and solution fit, innovation and originality carrying the highest individual weights at 20% each.

Team capacity accounts for 15%, while market potential, business viability, social and economic impact and alignment with ECOWAS priorities each contribute to the assessment.

The quality of the pitch, online voting and data integrity will account for the remaining 5%.

Winners could take home up to $30,000

The three leading startups will share the $65,000 prize pool.

Winner: $30,000

First runner-up: $20,000

Second runner-up: $15,000

The benefits extend beyond the cash prizes. Selected startups will gain access to investor connections, regional networking opportunities, digital tools, mentorship and a six-month post-award acceleration programme.

Participants will first take part in virtual masterclasses from September 21 to 25, followed by the physical programme in Abuja from September 28 to 30. The regional finals and final pitches are scheduled for September 30.

ECOWAS unveils criteria and eligibility for its $65,000 Startup Awards; Nigerians can apply. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For Nigerian startups seeking funding, visibility and access to the wider West African market, the ECOWAS Startup Awards could provide a significant platform to turn an innovative idea or growing business into a regional success story.

The second edition follows the inaugural awards held in Niamey, Niger, in November 2021.

With the August 31 deadline approaching, eligible startups are expected to submit their applications on time.

ECOWAS Graduate Immersion Programme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is opening applications for its 2027 Young Graduates Immersion Programme, offering eligible Nigerians and other West African graduates a chance for fully funded professional experience.

This initiative seeks to empower young leaders and provide them with the necessary skills and training to drive regional integration, making it a pivotal opportunity for aspiring professionals in the region.

Source: Legit.ng