The UAE announced the exact bank balance foreigners must maintain to qualify for a 5-year multiple-entry visa

The required amount of $4,000 (N5,447,520) must have been sitting in the applicant's account for a full 6 months before applying

UAE officials clarified that the funds remain the applicant's own money and are only checked to confirm financial eligibility

The United Arab Emirates has set out a clear financial benchmark for foreigners hoping to secure a 5-year multiple-entry visa, specifying both the amount required and exactly how long it must sit in an applicant's bank account before they apply.

According to the UAE's official position, applicants must be able to show a balance of approximately $4,000 (N5,447,520) in their bank account.

UAE visa: Foreigners must meet bank balance rule to qualify for 5-year visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pool/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

What the bank balance rule means

The key condition attached to this requirement, however, is that the funds must have been in the account for the preceding six months. Money deposited at the last minute to meet the threshold will not be considered.

The UAE was explicit in explaining the purpose behind the financial requirement. The money is not a fee or a deposit to be surrendered; it remains entirely in the applicant's possession. Its sole function is to serve as proof that the individual has sufficient financial standing to support themselves during their visits to the country.

The UAE stated:

"The ~$4,000 must be kept in your account across the full 6 months — not deposited last minute. It stays your own money; it's only shown to prove eligibility. Flight ticket, health insurance & hotel booking are arranged by us."

This clarification is significant for prospective applicants who may have assumed the amount needed to be paid upfront or surrendered as part of the application process.

Other requirements for the UAE 5-year visa

Beyond the bank balance condition, the UAE indicated that additional travel arrangements form part of the broader application process. These include a valid flight ticket, health insurance, and hotel booking, all of which the UAE noted would be arranged as part of the process.

The 5-year multiple-entry visa is designed for foreigners who wish to visit the UAE on a repeated basis over an extended period, rather than applying for a single-entry visa each time they travel to the country.

For Nigerian applicants in particular, the naira equivalent of $4,000 places the financial bar at over five million naira, a figure that underscores the planning required well in advance of any application.

UAE reveals residence permit requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the residence permit requirements for foreigners seeking to live in the country.

The guidelines include a financial solvency requirement, with applicants expected to meet a minimum monthly income depending on whether their employer provides accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng