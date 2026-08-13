UAE Announces Financial Requirement for Foreigners Seeking 5-Year Multiple-Entry Visa
- The UAE announced the exact bank balance foreigners must maintain to qualify for a 5-year multiple-entry visa
- The required amount of $4,000 (N5,447,520) must have been sitting in the applicant's account for a full 6 months before applying
- UAE officials clarified that the funds remain the applicant's own money and are only checked to confirm financial eligibility
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The United Arab Emirates has set out a clear financial benchmark for foreigners hoping to secure a 5-year multiple-entry visa, specifying both the amount required and exactly how long it must sit in an applicant's bank account before they apply.
According to the UAE's official position, applicants must be able to show a balance of approximately $4,000 (N5,447,520) in their bank account.
What the bank balance rule means
The key condition attached to this requirement, however, is that the funds must have been in the account for the preceding six months. Money deposited at the last minute to meet the threshold will not be considered.
The UAE was explicit in explaining the purpose behind the financial requirement. The money is not a fee or a deposit to be surrendered; it remains entirely in the applicant's possession. Its sole function is to serve as proof that the individual has sufficient financial standing to support themselves during their visits to the country.
The UAE stated:
"The ~$4,000 must be kept in your account across the full 6 months — not deposited last minute. It stays your own money; it's only shown to prove eligibility. Flight ticket, health insurance & hotel booking are arranged by us."
This clarification is significant for prospective applicants who may have assumed the amount needed to be paid upfront or surrendered as part of the application process.
Other requirements for the UAE 5-year visa
Beyond the bank balance condition, the UAE indicated that additional travel arrangements form part of the broader application process. These include a valid flight ticket, health insurance, and hotel booking, all of which the UAE noted would be arranged as part of the process.
The 5-year multiple-entry visa is designed for foreigners who wish to visit the UAE on a repeated basis over an extended period, rather than applying for a single-entry visa each time they travel to the country.
For Nigerian applicants in particular, the naira equivalent of $4,000 places the financial bar at over five million naira, a figure that underscores the planning required well in advance of any application.
UAE reveals residence permit requirements
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the residence permit requirements for foreigners seeking to live in the country.
The guidelines include a financial solvency requirement, with applicants expected to meet a minimum monthly income depending on whether their employer provides accommodation.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng