Nollywood actress Toyosi Adesanya made a shocking allegation at a candlelight tribute for late Tope Osoba on Tuesday, August 12

Adesanya claimed some actors attempted to undermine fundraising efforts organised for the late actress Tope Osoba

The actress used the opportunity to push for unity among colleagues in the movie industry

Nollywood actress Toyosi Adesanya has stirred conversation after alleging that some actors made moves to sabotage contribution efforts put together for late colleague Tope Osoba.

Adesanya made this known during a candlelight tribute held for the late actress at LTV 8, Ikeja, on Tuesday, August 12.

Toyosi Adesanya drops bombshell about Nollywood at Tope Osoba's candlelight procession. Credit: toyosiadesanya/topeosoba

Source: Instagram

During her address, the actress stated that she had been one of the voices urging colleagues to come together as a united front. She also revealed that she had a voice note that Osoba had sent her, pleading for work opportunities.

While giving a speech at the event, Toyosi alleged that some colleagues were beefing the late actress because she didn’t belong to their association.

Adesanya described the late Tope Osoba as a committed figure who had been active in the industry. She noted that Osoba's passing made the need for solidarity among practitioners even more urgent.

Toyosi Adesanya calls for love in Nollywood as she speaks at Tope Osoba's candlelight procession. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Tope Osoba's death had already drawn significant attention, with her family previously speaking out on issues surrounding the circumstances of her passing, including questions around an autopsy.

Watch Toyosi Adesanya's full remarks at the gathering:

Actor Olamilekan Ayinla mourns Tope Osoba

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Olamilekan Ayinla left fans in mourning after sharing the final words actress Tope Osoba spoke to him before her death on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

In an emotional Instagram post, Olamilekan revealed that Tope had pleaded with him not to let her die during what turned out to be their last conversation.

She shared several things with him before losing consciousness shortly afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng