PSG midfielder Vitinha named his top three picks for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final against Aston Villa

Vitinha picked three PSG teammates while also mentioning Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane as deserving candidates

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, considered a strong favourite after Spain's World Cup win, was notably left off Vitinha's list

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has shared the three players he believes deserve to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with all three picks coming from his own club.

The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or will be handed out on October 26, 2026, in London, marking a departure from the ceremony's traditional home in Paris.

Vitinha snubs Lamine Yamal among Ballon d'Or favourites. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Performances in both club competitions, particularly the UEFA Champions League and the 2026 FIFA World Cup will factor into this year's voting criteria.

Vitinha names Ballon d'Or favourites

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final against Aston Villa, the Portuguese international told Soy Futbol that PSG should be at the centre of this year's conversation for the award.

“There are so many great players who could win the Ballon d'Or this year. For me, it just makes sense for a PSG player to take it," he said, via Soy Futbol.

“Kvaratskhelia after his insane Champions League season, Dembélé who's been on fire, or Fabián who's basically won it all. My vote? One of those three, hands down.”

While Vitinha also acknowledged Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane as players who merited recognition, his list conspicuously excluded Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

The 18-year-old finished second in last year's Ballon d'Or behind PSG's Ousmane Dembele and has been tipped as a frontrunner again in 2026 after helping Barcelona claim La Liga and playing a key role as Spain lifted the World Cup trophy.

Of Vitinha's three choices, Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia faces a particular hurdle. Georgia did not qualify for the World Cup, meaning Kvaratskhelia had no chance to build on his Champions League performances on the biggest international stage.

However, the Ballon d'Or organisers have confirmed that winning the World Cup is not a requirement for claiming the award, even though it helps.

Fabián Ruiz, another of Vitinha's picks, won the World Cup with Spain, while Dembele's club form has been cited as his primary case for the trophy.

Ballon d'Or favourites emerge

Legit.ng previously reported that Harry Kane has emerged as the favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after the FIFA World Cup ended.

Kane had an impressive season with Bayern Munich and also had a great outing to help the Three Lions win the bronze medal at the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng