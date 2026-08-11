France has updated its naturalisation requirements from January 2026, raising the bar for foreigners seeking French citizenship

Applicants must now demonstrate a higher level of French language proficiency, proven through recognised examinations or academic qualifications

A new civic knowledge test has been introduced as a mandatory step in the citizenship process, with a specific pass mark that candidates must reach

France has raised the bar for foreigners seeking citizenship, rolling out stricter requirements from January 2026 that place greater emphasis on language ability, civic knowledge, and alignment with the country's core values.

Under the updated naturalisation framework, applicants must now demonstrate a B2 level of French proficiency, as defined by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

France says what the minimum pass mark is for foreigners sitting for the citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

This applies to both oral and written French and must be evidenced through recognised qualifications such as the DELF B2, the DALF, or a diploma from a French school or university that is at least equivalent to the Brevet des collèges.

Passing French citizenship test for foreigners

Beyond language, candidates are required to sit the NAT civic examination, a multiple-choice test covering French values, history, and society. To pass, applicants must score at least 32 out of 40, which represents an 80% pass mark.

A certificate of achievement from this test is compulsory and must be submitted as part of the citizenship application.

Applicants must also show a solid understanding of their rights and obligations as future French citizens, demonstrating familiarity with the country's legal framework.

What France expects from new citizens

The updated requirements place particular weight on genuine commitment to France's founding principles: liberty, equality, fraternity, and secularism, known in French as laïcité. Authorities are not looking for surface-level compliance; the expectation is that people demonstrate real assimilation into French society, both in conduct and in outlook.

The combination of a tougher language threshold, a high-stakes civic test, and a formal values assessment signals a significant shift in how France defines readiness for citizenship among foreign nationals seeking to make the country their permanent home.

What happens after Germany citizenship test

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Germany outlined the exact structure and passing conditions for its official citizenship test.

Applicants face 33 questions and have 60 minutes to complete the test, with results determining eligibility for naturalisation.

Source: Legit.ng