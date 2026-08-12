A leaked video captured a tense moment between Davido and his logistics manager Isreal DMW during a live stream in London

The argument broke out over seating arrangements on a tour bus, with Davido ordering Isreal to move to his private car

Davido raised his voice at Isreal after the aide pushed back on the directive, warning him never to challenge his authority

A video of Nigerian superstar Davido confronting his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has gone viral after capturing a heated argument between the two during what appeared to be a live stream in London.

The footage, which quickly spread across social media, shows Davido aboard a tour bus, visibly agitated over where members of his team were seated.

Davido and Isreal DMW caught in tense exchange in leaked footage. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He instructed Isreal to leave the bus and ride in his personal car instead, a directive his aide did not immediately follow.

Rather than comply, Isreal suggested that there was enough space for him to remain on the tour bus, seemingly unaware of how his response would land.

Davido Warns Isreal Against Challenging His Authority

The pushback did not go down well with Davido at all. The singer raised his voice and made his position absolutely clear, telling Isreal in no uncertain terms that when he gives an instruction, it must be followed without question.

"Israel, go to my car," Davido said.

Isreal replied, "Oga, there's space here."

Davido fired back, "Go to my car. When I tell you to do something, you do it. Don't argue with me."

The leaked footage has sparked widespread conversation, with many commenting on the visible tension between the two and what it reveals about the dynamics within Davido's camp.

Fans react as heated exchange between Davido and Isreal DMW leaks online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido accused of emotional blackmail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was accused of using emotional manipulation to sway voters ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

On August 10, 2026, X user Senior Pst Okezie James Atañi criticised Davido’s post urging residents to reject the APC, calling it “emotional blackmail” and highlighting the Adeleke family’s deep political ties.

The viral infographic underscored the family’s influence in Osun politics as Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, sought re-election under the Accord Party against APC challenger Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Source: Legit.ng