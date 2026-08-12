Davido and Isreal DMW Caught in Tense Exchange As Singer Lashes Out at His Aide, Leaked Video Trends
- A leaked video captured a tense moment between Davido and his logistics manager Isreal DMW during a live stream in London
- The argument broke out over seating arrangements on a tour bus, with Davido ordering Isreal to move to his private car
- Davido raised his voice at Isreal after the aide pushed back on the directive, warning him never to challenge his authority
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A video of Nigerian superstar Davido confronting his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has gone viral after capturing a heated argument between the two during what appeared to be a live stream in London.
The footage, which quickly spread across social media, shows Davido aboard a tour bus, visibly agitated over where members of his team were seated.
He instructed Isreal to leave the bus and ride in his personal car instead, a directive his aide did not immediately follow.
Rather than comply, Isreal suggested that there was enough space for him to remain on the tour bus, seemingly unaware of how his response would land.
Davido Warns Isreal Against Challenging His Authority
The pushback did not go down well with Davido at all. The singer raised his voice and made his position absolutely clear, telling Isreal in no uncertain terms that when he gives an instruction, it must be followed without question.
"Israel, go to my car," Davido said.
Isreal replied, "Oga, there's space here."
Davido fired back, "Go to my car. When I tell you to do something, you do it. Don't argue with me."
The leaked footage has sparked widespread conversation, with many commenting on the visible tension between the two and what it reveals about the dynamics within Davido's camp.
Davido accused of emotional blackmail
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was accused of using emotional manipulation to sway voters ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.
On August 10, 2026, X user Senior Pst Okezie James Atañi criticised Davido’s post urging residents to reject the APC, calling it “emotional blackmail” and highlighting the Adeleke family’s deep political ties.
The viral infographic underscored the family’s influence in Osun politics as Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, sought re-election under the Accord Party against APC challenger Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.