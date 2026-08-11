New Zealand published a step-by-step guide outlining what new citizens need to apply for their first passport

The application process requires a RealMe login, an identity referee with a valid or expired New Zealand passport, and a digital photo

New citizens can choose between standard tracked courier delivery or an urgent pickup option available in three cities

New Zealand has published official guidelines detailing exactly how new citizens can apply for their first New Zealand passport, covering everything from identity verification to photo requirements and delivery options.

The process, managed through the government's passport services portal, requires applicants to hold a RealMe login before they can begin. Those who already have one can use their existing credentials, while first-time users will be prompted to create an account during the application itself.

New Zealand publishes guidelines for new citizens to apply for passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The login remains active for up to 30 days, allowing applicants to save their progress and return to a partially completed for

New Zealand passport: First-time applicants' requirement

New citizens applying for their first passport must supply personal details including their full name, date of birth, place of birth, gender, height in centimetres, and eye colour. Contact information such as a phone number, email address, and physical address are also required, along with the full names of both parents as they appear on the applicant's birth certificate.

An online identity check forms part of the application. Applicants will need a device with a camera and internet connection to complete a live photo capture, which is used solely to confirm identity and does not serve as the passport photo.

A separate identity referee must also be nominated. This person is required to hold a current or expired New Zealand passport, and applicants must provide the referee's full name, passport number, date of birth, home address, phone number, and email address.

Photo, payment and delivery details

The passport photo itself must be a digital JPEG file taken within the past six months and must meet official passport photo standards. Selfies are not accepted. Photos can be taken at a pharmacy or Warehouse Stationery store, by a professional photographer, or by a trusted friend or family member. Applications may face delays if the submitted photo does not meet the required specifications.

Payment is made online using a credit, debit, or prepaid card such as a Prezzy card. The guidelines note that applicants who are found to be ineligible for a New Zealand passport may not receive a refund.

Once approved, passports are dispatched via tracked courier to a street address, PO Box, private bag, or an NZ Post Parcel Collect location. Applicants who opt for the urgent service have the additional option of collecting their passport in person from a Department of Internal Affairs office in Auckland, Wellington, or Christchurch.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng