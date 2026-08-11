Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East, publicly turned against Governor Ademola Adeleke during a televised interview

Fadahunsi, a former ally of the governor, said his support was conditional on Adeleke understanding what the role required of him

The senator claimed that associates who were once loyal to Adeleke were now joining his political camp

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East, has publicly declared that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke should not remain in office, accusing his administration of failing to record any meaningful achievements.

Fadahunsi made the remarks on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, where he did not hold back in his criticism of the governor despite having previously backed him.

Fadahunsi breaks with Adeleke

When asked to explain what had soured the relationship between him and Adeleke, a man he once described as an ally, the senator said his original support was rooted in the expectation that Adeleke understood the responsibilities that came with the governorship. He said that expectation had not been met.

Fadahunsi went further, alleging that Adeleke was not running the administration on his own terms but was instead being directed by those around him. He said he had no intention of hiding his opposition to the governor's continued stay in office.

Dissatisfied associates defecting, senator claims

Beyond his personal grievances, Fadahunsi claimed that the discontent was broader than just himself. According to the senator, a number of people who had previously aligned with Adeleke were now gravitating towards his camp, driven by frustration with the direction of the current administration in Osun State.

Fadahunsi did not name any of those individuals during the interview.

Source: Legit.ng