Estonia Announces 1 Category of Foreigners Exempted From Writing Estonian Essay Citizenship Test
- Estonia's citizenship process has drawn attention as the country clarified which applicants are not required to complete the full test
- The Estonian government confirmed that one specific group of foreign applicants qualifies for an exemption from part of the citizenship process
- The exemption does not cover the entire citizenship test, applying only to one specific component that all other applicants must complete
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Estonia has joined the growing list of countries whose citizenship requirements are attracting interest from prospective applicants worldwide, after the government confirmed that one category of foreigners is exempt from completing a specific part of the naturalisation process.
According to information published on the official Estonian government website, applicants aged 65 or older are exempt from the written essay component of the citizenship test.
Estonia's citizenship test: Who is exempted?
The exemption is narrow in scope and does not extend to the entire citizenship examination.
The government's website states the position clearly:
"Persons of at least 65 years of age applying for Estonian citizenship are exempt from the writing test (essay) only."
The phrasing is deliberate. The word "only" signals that older applicants are still expected to fulfil all other requirements tied to obtaining Estonian citizenship. The essay test is the sole element from which they are relieved.
Estonia's citizenship rules gain attention
Interest in citizenship and naturalisation tests has been rising globally, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia regularly featuring in conversations among those considering a move abroad. Estonia's update adds the Baltic nation to that list of destinations where the rules around citizenship are being scrutinised more closely.
For applicants under the age of 65, no such exemption exists, meaning the written essay remains a compulsory step in the citizenship process regardless of other circumstances. Those who qualify for the age-based exemption must still meet every other condition set out under Estonian law before citizenship can be granted.
Germany names foreigners exempted from citizenship test
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany listed two categories of foreigners who are exempted from taking the citizenship test.
The exemptions cover applicants who hold a German school leaving certificate and those who cannot meet the test requirements due to certain illnesses, disabilities, or age.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng