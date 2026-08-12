Popular streamer Peller broke his silence after a video of his father and another man lying on a bed sparked gay rumours online

Peller also revealed that his family's growing social media presence caused drama at his white wedding, despite his plans for an private event

His comments have sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans finding both the father's video and Peller's frustration hilarious

Peller is not holding back his feelings after a video involving his father ignited a wave of speculation online.

The popular Nigerian content creator and streamer voiced his frustration on a TikTok live session that has been widely shared, after footage of his father lying on a bed alongside another man circulated across social media and prompted many viewers to question his father's sexuality.

Viral video leaves Peller worried as his father is seen lying on a bed with another man. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller made it clear he found the conclusions people were drawing both hasty and unfair.

"I don't blame you people, it's my family that I blame for putting themselves online. My daddy is on the bed doing video, na so dem dey call my daddy gay," he said.

Peller's Family Drama Spills Online

The newlywed went further, revealing that his father's video was just one of many headaches caused by relatives who have recently taken to social media.

He said he has grown weary of watching family members document their personal lives online, insisting the trend has created more problems than it is worth.

The situation even extended to his white wedding, which he had hoped to keep low-key. According to Peller, instead of following his wishes, both of his parents arrived with their own guests in tow, completely changing the atmosphere of the occasion.

"Me and my family are really angry with them.

"That was how I was doing my white wedding. I told them, invite few people. My mummy carry her own boyfriend come, my daddy carry his own girlfriend come. All of them now turned my party to something else," he said.

Fans React to Peller's Viral Rant

The clip drew plenty of attention online, with many users weighing in on both the original video and Peller's response.

@adebukolakolapo1 wrote:

"Am I the only one who doesn't see anything wrong in this video? Because I don't know when it became a cr!me for two men to sleep in the same bed o"

@adaora_111 commented:

"Small money wey him touch he don go lodge man🥹💔"

@sadora_liz reacted:

"Peller papa don put Peller for wahala 😂😂😂😂"

@olayimartha noted:

"See the way Jarvis no put mouth, that's exactly how it's supposed to be!📌"

@ujuw2026 wrote:

"Very very unclear setting 😂😂😂😂"

@otorroseline added:

"Why your daddy sef dey smile like that 😂😂"

Social media erupts as Peller’s father appears in viral bed video, son reacts. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller shares amount spent on wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peller disclosed that his wedding ceremonies cost him upwards of N300 million.

He made this on Sunday, August 10, 2026, via a TikTok post in which he wrote: "300million plus gone for wedding."

His bold claim, however, sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising him.

Source: Legit.ng