Petroleum depot prices climbed at multiple locations across Nigeria on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, amid a rally in global crude oil prices

Parker in Warri recorded the largest single increase of N48 per litre, pushing its petrol price to N1,230

Diesel prices also moved higher at several Lagos and Warri depots, with some marketers raising rates by over N200 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Petrol depot prices rose across Nigeria's key petroleum hubs on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, as global crude oil prices pushed towards $90 per barrel, adding fresh cost pressure to the downstream fuel market.

Petrol prices record fresh increases as depot operators adjust rates Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Data from multiple depots obtained by Petroleumprice.ng showed widespread price increases in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri.

Parker in Warri recorded the highest single jump among listed marketers, raising its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price by N48 per litre to N1,230 from N1,182.

Sobaz in Calabar followed with a N40 increase to N1,220 per litre, while Matrix in Port Harcourt raised its rate by N35 to N1,230.

Petrol Depot Prices Across Key Hubs

In Lagos, Pinnacle moved its price up by N34 to N1,200 per litre, while Nipco added N14, bringing its rate to N1,180. African Terminal and Integrated each raised prices by N10 to N1,175 per litre.

Ardova held firm at N1,165 per litre, and Dangote Refinery kept its price unchanged at N1,166 per litre. MRS quoted N1,167 per litre, though no prior price was available for comparison.

Port Harcourt saw four depots, Bulk Strategic, Liquid Bulk, Masters and Sigmund, each raise prices by N27 to N1,217 per litre, while Matrix recorded the steeper N35 jump to N1,230.

Lagos

Pinnacle: N1,200 per litre, up N34

Nipco: N1,180 per litre, up N14

African Terminal: N1,175 per litre, up N10

Integrated: N1,175 per litre, up N10

Port Harcourt

Bulk Strategic: N1,217 per litre, up N27

Liquid Bulk: N1,217 per litre, up N27

Masters: N1,217 per litre, up N27

Sigmund: N1,217 per litre, up N27

Matrix: N1,230 per litre, up N35

Warri

Matrix: N1,230 per litre, up N20

Nepal: N1,230 per litre, up N20

Parker: N1,230 per litre, up N48

Calabar

Sobaz: N1,220 per litre, up N40

PMS depot prices increase in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Diesel Prices Also Climb

The pressure extended to diesel.

At Lagos depots, Pinnacle's Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) price rose by N230 to N1,800 per litre, while Wosbab recorded the sharpest increase of N270, taking its diesel price from N1,580 to N1,850.

Duport added N150 to reach N1,750, and both Ibeto and Sahara moved to N1,750 from N1,700 and N1,600 respectively.

In Warri, Matrix raised diesel by N263 to N1,850 per litre, while Zamson increased its price by N278 to the same level.

NNPC new petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reduced its retail pump price of Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) again.

This is the second drop in as many weeks, reflecting the changes in the global crude oil market.

While prices in Lagos were reduced from N1,210 to N1,170 a litre, motorists at the Abuja stations now pay N1,210 per litre, down from N1,260 per litre at NNPC stations.

Source: Legit.ng