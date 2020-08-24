Khalyla Kuhn's bio: What do we know about Bobby Lee’s wife?

Khalyla Kuhn has been in the limelight for a while. She is best known as a YouTuber, social media personality, and the host of the podcast TigerBelly. Many people are curious about her relationship with Bobby Lee, a sought-after stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster.

Khalyla Kuhn is not a new name in the entertainment industry. She has a significant online following on multiple platforms. Fans love her podcast, TigerBelly, because no subject is off-bounds.

Profile summary

Full name Khalyla Kuhn Gender Female Date of birth 31st October 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Cebu, Philippines Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (American-Filipino) Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 6 in (167 cm) Weight 123 lbs (56 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Ex-partner Bobby Lee Mother Marites Kuhn Siblings 1 Alma mater Cebu International School Profession YouTuber, social media personality, and podcaster Instagram @khalamityk

Who is Khalyla Kuhn?

Khalyla Kuhn is a YouTuber, social media personality, and podcaster. She has been co-hosting TigerBelly, a podcast that addresses multiple subjects. She has interviewed popular stars on the podcast.

What age is Khalyla Kuhn?

Khalyla Kuhn's age is 38 years as of 2023. She was born on 31st October 1984, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where is Khalyla from?

The podcaster was born in Cebu, Philippines. She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is mixed (American-Filipino).

Family background

The podcaster was born to an American father and a Filipino mother named Marites. She relocated to the United States of America with her mother when she was young. She has a sister named Julianna Kuhn.

Educational background

The podcaster went to Cebu International School. After completing her high school studies, she went to college, where she majored in biochemistry.

What does Khalyla do?

Khalyla is a YouTuber, social media personality, and podcaster. She started her podcast, TigerBelly, in 2016 with Bobby Lee.

The podcast gained popularity within a short period. The two also have a YouTube channel with the same name as the podcast. The channel has 794k subscribers and over 187 million views.

The two also have a secondary YouTube channel called TigerBellyClips. The channel has over 251k subscribers. She and Bobby post highlights from their primary podcast channel.

Besides YouTube, the podcast can also be found on platforms like iTunes. In the podcast, she and Bobby discuss topics related to Asian-American issues.

They also discuss topics such as politics, sexuality, racism, ethnicity, and adolescence. In fact, no topic is out of bounds for them.

Before becoming a podcaster and social media personality, Khalyla was a tutor. She taught physiology, anatomy, and microbiology.

Are Bobby and Khalyla married?

Although many believe that the podcaster is Bobby Lee’s wife, the two are not legally married. However, they were in a long-term relationship until mid-2022. They still work together even after breaking up.

When did Khalyla meet Bobby?

The two podcasters first met in 2013 on Tinder, a popular dating platform. They chatted through the platform before arranging a date.

Their first physical meeting was at a coffee shop in Long Beach, California, United States of America. At the time, she was living in California.

Shortly after the meeting, she became Bobby Lee's girlfriend. The two dated for a while, and she moved to Los Angeles, California, United States of America, to be with him.

Are Bobby Lee and Khalyla still together?

The two podcasters still work together but are no longer together. They were in a decade-long relationship before calling it quits in mid-2022.

The couple announced their breakup on episode 355 of TigerBelly. Bobby explained that the relationship took a different turn after she had severe health issues.

Due to the health issues, he felt he had taken over the role of her caretaker in the relationship. This made him feel that he could no longer enjoy romance with her. The two were in an open relationship for some time before the split.

Khalyla Kuhn's thoughts of Brendan Schaub

During an episode of Trash Tuesday aired in 2022, the podcaster, Annie Lederman, and Esther Povitsky talked about a comedian nicknamed B.S. who asked Annie for sexual favours after a comedy set.

Khalyla revealed the same comedian had also made advances toward her in the past. The episode went viral among comedy fans, forcing the podcaster to reveal that B.S. was Brendan Schaub.

Schaub accused the cast of TigerBelly of defamation. Eventually, Lee, Khalyla, and Schaub had a conversation about the matter but did not resolve the matter.

To date, Khalyla thinks that Schaub is unfunny and creepy. She has no interest in keeping a friendship with him.

Khalyla Kuhn's height and weight

The podcaster's height is 5’ 6” or 167 centimetres, and she weighs about 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. She had black hair and dark brown eyes.

Trivia

She is an animal lover who has a pet dog.

She was heavily criticised for being with Bobby Lee for his fame and money. She dismissed these claims.

She enjoys travelling in her free time.

She was a competitive swimmer who joined the Philippines’ national swimming team at a tender age.

She is a UFC fan.

Khalyla Kuhn is a popular YouTuber, social media personality, and podcaster. She works closely with Bobby Lee, her former partner.

