Nigerian singer Davido took to X on Tuesday, August 11, to appeal directly to US President Donald Trump over the upcoming Osun election

Davido raised fears of tension, intimidation, and possible violence ahead of the August 15 Osun Governorship election

The singer urged the United States and the international community to ensure every voter is protected and every vote is respected

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has intensified his earlier comments about the forthcoming Osun governorship election by making a direct appeal to United States President Donald Trump.

The singer took to his X page on Tuesday, August 11, to express concerns about the political atmosphere in Osun State ahead of the election scheduled for August 15.

Davido appeals to US President Donald Trump over the upcoming Osun election. Photos: Davido/Donald Trump.

Source: Instagram

Davido calls for international attention

In a strongly worded message, Davido urged Trump and the international community to closely monitor developments in the state.

According to the award-winning singer, there are growing fears of tension, intimidation and possible disruption of the electoral process.

He stressed that residents of Osun State deserve the opportunity to vote freely and peacefully without fear.

“A CALL FOR ATTENTION TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP,” Davido wrote at the beginning of the statement.

Concerns over peace and transparency

The singer explained that his appeal was motivated by concerns about protecting democracy and ensuring a credible election.

He called on relevant authorities to guarantee the safety of voters and ensure that every vote cast is respected.

“There are growing concerns about tension and the possibility of violence, intimidation, or disruption of the democratic process,” he stated.

Davido also emphasised that the focus should remain on peace and transparency throughout the electoral exercise.

In the concluding part of his message, the singer made an emotional appeal against violence.

“We do not want bloodshed. We do not want intimidation. We want peace, transparency, and a free and fair election,” he wrote while tagging President Trump.

Davido's comments come days after he hinted that he would seek international attention if he believed the electoral process was being compromised.

Read Davido's appeal to Donald Trump here:

Reactions trail Davido's appeal to Donald Trump

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@LDNBOY333 stated:

"Bro you Dey speak for your state alone !!!! That’s selfishness you they ethos country since na now way your family need help you call on fuvk you men bulll"

@salino79 stated:

"Y dont you also call on the UN and NATO,u spoilt little brat?Your family has continuously run the state down.The Adelekes hv benefited immensely from the state while impoverishing its citizen..HAVE U NO SHAME,DAVIDO??"

Davido raises fears of tension, intimidation, and possible violence ahead of the August 15 Osun Governorship election. Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng