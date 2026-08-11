Tonto Dikeh took her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill's daughter out to eat alongside her son Andre to mark the girl's birthday

The Nollywood actress shared a heartfelt caption describing the child as the daughter she never had

Fans praised Tonto for showing genuine love, calling her 'a good woman' who loves without pretence

Tonto Dikeh is winning hearts again, this time for the warmth she showed towards her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill's daughter on the girl's birthday.

The Nollywood actress posted a video on Instagram on 11 August 2026, showing herself seated at a restaurant with the celebrant and her own son, Andre.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh celebrates ex-hubby's daughter on her birthday. Photo credit@olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The setting was private and festive, with soft string lights and warm ambient lighting adding to the celebratory mood.

Tonto was seen feeding both children at the table, clearly in her element as the doting figure at the centre of the gathering.

Tonto Dikeh's heartfelt birthday message

In her caption, Tonto did not hold back on the emotion. She described the birthday girl as someone who brings "humour, warmth, and joy" into her life and credited her with growing into "an incredible person."

Tonton Dikeh's ex-husband seen with their son amid online drama. Photo credit@olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Most strikingly, the actress said the child feels like the daughter she never had and that loving her is "one of my greatest blessings."

The post drew an outpouring of admiration from fans who were moved by the actress's decision to show up for a child connected to a past relationship that was widely reported to have ended bitterly.

Here is the Instagram video of Tonto Dikeh with Churchill's daughter at a restaurant eating:

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's gesture

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@rem_mercy wrote:

"My sister keep loving her ooo, every woman needs a daughter meeeehnnn. Happy birthday"

@nicelilly2004 commented:

"Congratulations to your daughter."

@akwendina stated:

"There is one about Tonto i admire so much 'she is a god woman'. And good people hate being betrayed or taken for granted. Happy Birthday princess."

@yomifphe16780 shared:

"One thing about Tonto is that when she loves you, she loves you 100%—with no pretence and no half measures. But don't mess with her, because she is a real human being with a genuine heart. God has truly been good, and I'm so happy to see her becoming the amazing woman she is today. May God continue to bless, guide, and protect her."

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband visits his daughter

Legit.ng had reported that Olakunle Churchill had shared a video of his visit to his first child at school amid the marriage saga involving his wife, Rosy Meurer.

The couple had shared posts about their marriage after rumours surfaced alleging that they were estranged.

His video sparked reactions from fans, with many praising Churchill for being a present father to his children, while others took the opportunity to ask about Rosy Meurer’s children.

Source: Legit.ng