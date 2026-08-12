Georgia has joined the global conversation around citizenship tests by clarifying who does not need to sit the exam

The Georgian government identified 3 specific categories of foreigners who may be excused from the knowledge test requirement

The exemptions are tied to the decisions of a dedicated Commission on Citizenship Issues, which reviews each case

Georgia has outlined the conditions under which certain foreigners can skip its official citizenship knowledge test, adding clarity to a process that has drawn growing attention alongside similar tests in the UK, Germany, the United States, and Australia.

According to Georgia's official position, the Commission on Citizenship Issues holds the authority to grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis, meaning the process is not automatic but subject to review.

Georgia clarifies 3 groups that do not need to write citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Aleksandr Zubkov

Source: Getty Images

Georgia's citizenship test: 3 categories exempted

Georgia has identified three distinct groups of foreigners who may qualify for an exemption from the citizenship knowledge test:

- Foreigners who have a physical disorder

- Foreigners who have a psychological disorder

- Foreigners who have an intellectual or sensory disorder

The government's official wording states:

"A person who has such a physical, psychological, intellectual and/or sensory disorder that makes it impossible to check whether he/she meets the requirement of the above subparagraphs, may be exempt from the knowledge test by the Commission on Citizenship Issues."

How the exemption process works

The key phrase in Georgia's position is that the disorder must make it "impossible" to verify whether the applicant meets the standard requirements of the test. This means not every person with a health condition will automatically qualify; the Commission must determine that the condition genuinely prevents assessment.

The three categories cover a broad range of circumstances, from mobility and physical limitations to cognitive and sensory impairments, giving the Commission room to consider varied situations on their individual merits.

Germany speaks about citizenship forfeiture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany stated foreigners convicted of offences motivated by racism, antisemitism or other forms of contempt for humanity are permanently barred from obtaining German citizenship.

The German government explained that such convictions are considered incompatible with the country's citizenship requirements, regardless of whether other eligibility conditions have been met.

Source: Legit.ng