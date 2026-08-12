Georgia Names 3 Categories of Foreigners Exempted From Writing Georgian Citizenship Test
- Georgia has joined the global conversation around citizenship tests by clarifying who does not need to sit the exam
- The Georgian government identified 3 specific categories of foreigners who may be excused from the knowledge test requirement
- The exemptions are tied to the decisions of a dedicated Commission on Citizenship Issues, which reviews each case
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Georgia has outlined the conditions under which certain foreigners can skip its official citizenship knowledge test, adding clarity to a process that has drawn growing attention alongside similar tests in the UK, Germany, the United States, and Australia.
According to Georgia's official position, the Commission on Citizenship Issues holds the authority to grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis, meaning the process is not automatic but subject to review.
Georgia's citizenship test: 3 categories exempted
Georgia has identified three distinct groups of foreigners who may qualify for an exemption from the citizenship knowledge test:
- Foreigners who have a physical disorder
- Foreigners who have a psychological disorder
- Foreigners who have an intellectual or sensory disorder
The government's official wording states:
"A person who has such a physical, psychological, intellectual and/or sensory disorder that makes it impossible to check whether he/she meets the requirement of the above subparagraphs, may be exempt from the knowledge test by the Commission on Citizenship Issues."
How the exemption process works
The key phrase in Georgia's position is that the disorder must make it "impossible" to verify whether the applicant meets the standard requirements of the test. This means not every person with a health condition will automatically qualify; the Commission must determine that the condition genuinely prevents assessment.
The three categories cover a broad range of circumstances, from mobility and physical limitations to cognitive and sensory impairments, giving the Commission room to consider varied situations on their individual merits.
Germany speaks about citizenship forfeiture
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany stated foreigners convicted of offences motivated by racism, antisemitism or other forms of contempt for humanity are permanently barred from obtaining German citizenship.
The German government explained that such convictions are considered incompatible with the country's citizenship requirements, regardless of whether other eligibility conditions have been met.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng