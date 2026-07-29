Gerard BBNaija wants to be the wild card of Season 11, but he hates dishonesty

Gerard from BBNaija is a Nigerian on-air personality, actor, radio host, presenter, and content creator. He gained widespread recognition in July 2026 as the 13th housemate introduced on Big Brother Naija Season 11. Gerard describes himself as a self-proclaimed wild card leader and an open book who hates dishonesty.

Gerard from BBNaija in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @gerardbbnaija2026 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Gerard was among the first housemates introduced when BBNaija Season 11 premiered on 26 July 2026 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49.

Season 11 premiered on 26 July 2026 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49. The BBNaija contestant, whose real name is Gerard Osinitega Adebija, hails from Kogi State, Nigeria .

contestant, whose real name is hails from . Gerard joined BBNaija because he enjoys meeting new people and wants to gain new experiences while showcasing his personality.

because he enjoys meeting new people and wants to gain new experiences while showcasing his personality. Before joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, he worked as an actor, radio host, presenter, and content creator.

Season 11, he worked as an actor, radio host, presenter, and content creator. Gerard describes himself as a talented communicator who enjoys rapping, singing, acting, writing, and public speaking.

Profile summary

Full name Gerard Osinitega Adebija Gender Male Year of birth 2003 Age 23 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Kogi State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Actor, radio host, presenter, content creator Instagram @gerardbbnaija2026 X (Twitter) @Gerardadebija

Gerard from BBNaija’s biography

The on-air personality was born Gerard Osinitega Adebija in Kogi State, Nigeria. He is 23 years old as of July 2026. Although his exact birth date has not been made public, he was born in 2003. Gerard is a Nigerian citizen.

Fast five facts about Gerard from BBNaija. Photo: @gerardbbnaija2026 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Gerard from BBNaija do?

Before joining BBNaija Season 11, Gerard worked professionally as a radio host and on-air personality. In addition, he has also built his career by acting, hosting events, and creating digital content, building an audience through his online platforms.

Gerard from BBNaija’s Instagram following has grown significantly since he was introduced as one of the 24 housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11. As of this writing, his Instagram account has almost 2 thousand followers. Gerard is also active on other social media platforms, including X and Facebook.

The BBNaija contestant also enjoys creative expression through writing, public speaking, rapping, and singing.

Gerard from BBNaija in Abuja, Nigeria in 2025. Photo: @gerardbbnaija2026 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inside Gerard's Big Brother Naija debut

Gerard gained national attention after joining the reality show Big Brother Naija Season 11, which premiered on 26 July 2026. He is among the housemates competing for the show's ₦160 million grand prize.

According to his official BBNaija profile on DStv, Gerard joined the reality show to meet people from different backgrounds, experience new cultures, and create lasting memories. He said:

I like the atmosphere and the opportunity to meet new people and make new experiences with people from various walks of life.

Gerard from BBNaija in Abuja, Lagos. Photo: @Gerardadebija on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In his official BBNaija Season 11 introduction video, Gerard described himself as a wild card leader and an honest, considerate person who naturally takes on leadership roles and believes in being authentic, even when others may not agree with him. He said:

I'm a wildcard leader because people tend to follow my footsteps, whether intentionally or unintentionally....I don't see the need to manipulate or lie to a person. I tell you what it is. You don't have to like it, but you can take it from there.

He added:

I don't like dishonesty. I'm a very considerate person. I always take other people's feelings and thoughts into account before making a decision that might affect them. That's why I don't like selfish or inconsiderate people.

FAQs

Who is Gerard from BBNaija? Gerard is a Nigerian actor, radio host and content creator who rose to widespread fame in July 2026 as one of the official housemates competing in Big Brother Naija Season 11. What is Gerard from BBNaija’s age? Gerard is 23 years old as of July 2026. He was born in 2003. Where is Gerard from BBNaija from? The reality TV personality is from Kogi State, Nigeria. Who is Gerard from BBNaija dating? Gerard is currently single. Is Gerard from BBNaija on Instagram? The Nigerian content creator is active on Instagram. His official, team-managed handle for the show is @gerardbbnaija2026. Where does Gerard from BBNaija live? He is currently based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Gerard Adebija is a rising Nigerian entertainer who has built a career in acting, broadcasting, and digital content creation. By joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, he hopes to showcase his personality, connect with new people, and take his career to the next level.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Abi BBNaija's biography. She is a Nigerian model, chef, certified scene-stealer and reality TV personality. She entered the Big Brother Naija Season 11 "Show Ya Sef" house as the fourth contestant.

Hailing from Osun State, she has quickly made headlines as the first openly married housemate of the 2026 season. Abi describes herself as fun, carefree, spontaneous, and a "certified scene-stealer". She also speaks Italian almost perfectly.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng