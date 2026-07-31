Olubadan Oba Rashidi Ladoja visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to discuss security in Oyo State

Ladoja praised Tinubu's decision to reject ransom demands during the recent kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire LGA

The Olubadan urged Tinubu to keep military operations active in the forest corridor linking Oyo and Niger states

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his administration's refusal to pay ransom to kidnappers, describing the approach as a turning point in combating the crime across Nigeria.

Ladoja made the remarks on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The visit focused on the security situation in Oyo State, particularly following the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area, and on steps the Federal Government can take to prevent a recurrence.

The meeting, which generated attention after photos and video from the Villa circulated online, was attended by Ladoja on behalf of traditional rulers in the state. The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Hakeem Owoade, was not present.

Ladoja's plea for continued security operations

Speaking during the visit, Ladoja said Tinubu's firm stance against negotiating with abductors had restored public confidence in the government's capacity to address insecurity. He called on the President to maintain military and other security operations within the forest corridor that connects Oyo and Niger states, arguing that consistent surveillance of the area was essential to stopping criminal networks from regrouping.

The royal father's visit comes shortly after Tinubu gave a public account of how security forces secured the release of the abducted pupils and teachers without yielding to the kidnappers' demands. The President said the Federal Government had rejected calls to negotiate, warning that paying ransom would only encourage more abductions.

How security agencies freed Oyo victims

Rather than engaging with the captors' demands, Tinubu said intelligence-led operations were deployed. Security agencies tracked the abductors' network and arrested members of their families and those providing logistical support, applying pressure that ultimately led to the victims being freed without any ransom changing hands.

The President described the outcome as a major breakthrough in the broader effort against kidnapping and terrorism in Nigeria.

The victims were freed in July after spending roughly 56 days in captivity. The rescue involved the military, police, and intelligence agencies working in coordination. Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction, while several others were killed during the operation.

Source: Legit.ng