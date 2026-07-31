Nigeria face Zambia in their second 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations group game on Saturday, August 1

The Super Falcons suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to debutants Malawi in their opening group match, while Zambia beat Egypt 6-0

Nigerian football fans can follow the action on DStv, GOtv, their streaming platforms and free-to-air channel Afro Sports

Nigeria's Super Falcons face a must-win fixture against Zambia in their second group stage match at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Saturday, August 1, 2026, with kick-off at Stade Al Madina in Rabat set for 9 PM Nigerian time.

The match carries enormous stakes for Nigeria. A shock 3-2 loss to Malawi in their opening game has left the Super Falcons in a precarious position, needing victory against Zambia to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Super Falcons eye WAFCON 2026 redemption against Zambia. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

For context, this WAFCON also serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2026 FIFA Women's World Cup, raising the pressure further on the record African champions.

The Super Falcons will face a Zambia side riding high in confidence after a commanding 6-0 demolition of Egypt in the first round of group fixtures. The margin of that victory makes Zambia one of the most in-form teams at the tournament heading into Saturday's encounter.

Nigeria, by contrast, were undone by debutants Malawi, the Scorchers, who claimed one of the biggest upsets in recent WAFCON history with their opening-day win. The Super Falcons will need to significantly improve their performance to overcome a Zambian side that has shown considerable quality.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Zambia

According to CAF, Nigerian supporters have several options to follow the match. Popular platforms DStv and GOtv will both broadcast the game, along with their respective streaming services. Fans without a subscription can also catch the action on free-to-air channel Afro Sports.

A positive result for the Super Falcons on Saturday would reignite their bid to progress from the group stage and secure one of the coveted spots at the 2026 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Justine Madugu reacts to Nigeria’s loss

Legit.ng previously reported that head coach Justine Madugu reacted after the Super Falcons of Nigeria fell to a defeat against Malawi.

The Scorchers stunned the defending champions to win their first ever WAFCON match with many fans heaping blame on head coach Madugu.

Source: Legit.ng