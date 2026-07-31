Accord said about 100 of its leaders, candidates and supporters were arrested across Osun State, with some moved to Abuja

The party accused the Osun State Police Command of working with APC thugs to harass government officials and party members

Accord's National Chairman called on President Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police to intervene before the August 15 governorship election

The Accord Party has called for the immediate release of approximately 100 of its members held by police in Osun State, and renewed its demand that the state's Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, be removed ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

In a press release sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, July 30, signed by National Chairman Barr Maxwell Mgbudem and dated July 30, 2026, Accord said the arrests span leaders, candidates, members and supporters across Osun State, with some detainees transferred as far as Abuja.

Accord reports that about 100 of its leaders and supporters were arrested, with some moved to Abuja. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Twitter

The party said no charges have been filed against any of those held.

Police operatives also raided the homes of six state commissioners and the Secretary to the State Government in what Accord described as "Gestapo-style operations," carried out without regard for due process or democratic norms.

Accord accuses police of partisan conduct

The party alleged that the Osun State Police Command has been acting in concert with the All Progressives Congress and associated thugs to weaken its campaign ahead of the poll.

Accord said it had previously reported attacks on its offices, the killing of members and supporters, and the destruction of campaign billboards to security agencies, yet none of the suspected attackers were arrested or prosecuted.

"It is ironic that the same Police operatives who ignored duly reported attacks on the Imole Campaign Council and party offices, killing of its members and supporters and destruction of campaign billboards, would storm the homes of top government officials and arrest several party leaders and members," Mgbudem wrote.

Accord said the pattern of enforcement confirms that Commissioner Gotan has become partisan, and that his continued presence in the role makes a level playing field impossible before election day.

Accord calls on Tinubu, security agencies to act

The party directed its appeal to President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, civil society groups and the international community, urging them to step in and prevent what it called an assault on constitutional rule.

Accord also asked Osun residents to collect their voter registration cards and participate fully in the election, which it said is the only way to push back against what it termed the APC's "politics of bitterness."

The party expressed confidence that Governor Ademola Adeleke would win a second term on August 15, saying the people of Osun State remain committed to the Accord candidate despite attempts at intimidation.

"In the end, the ballot is stronger than the bullet," Mgbudem said.

Accord party reacts to court ruling on move to deregister 4 political parities

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Court of Appeal on Monday, July 28, 2026, overturned a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to de-register Accord and four other political parties.

Accord's National Chairman, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, issued a press release welcoming the appellate court's decision, describing it as a victory for democracy, the rule of law, and due process.

Source: Legit.ng