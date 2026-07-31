Cyprus updated its citizenship by naturalisation rules in December 2023, setting out conditions all adult applicants must meet cumulatively

Foreigners seeking Cypriot citizenship must prove at least 7 years of legal residence over a 10-year period, plus an unbroken 12 months before applying

Applicants are also required to demonstrate knowledge of the Greek language and pass an exam on Cypriot political and social affairs

Cyprus has laid out seven conditions that foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation, following the entry into force of the Civil Registry (Amendment) Law of 2023 on 19 December 2023.

The updated rules apply to adult individuals seeking Cypriot citizenship based on years of residence, and all seven requirements must be met at the same time — not just a selection of them.

Cyprus announces 7 conditions for foreigners who want to become citizens. Photo: Getty

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Cyprus citizenship 7 requirements for foreigners

1. On the residency side, applicants must have lived legally in Cyprus for at least 12 consecutive months immediately before submitting their application. Short trips outside the country are permitted, but total absences during that 12-month window must not exceed 90 days.

2. Looking further back, applicants also need to show that they held legal residence in Cyprus for a combined total of at least seven years within the ten-year period that precedes those 12 months.

3. Beyond residence, the law also requires applicants to demonstrate good character, show that they have suitable accommodation, and prove they have stable and regular income sufficient to support themselves and any dependants.

4. Applicants must also show a clear intention to continue living in Cyprus after obtaining citizenship.

5. Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in Greek at the B1 level, as defined by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

6. Applicants must pass a written examination on the basic elements of Cyprus's contemporary political and social reality

7. Intention to continue residing in Cyprus

Cyprus citizenship: Language and civic knowledge tests

Two of the seven conditions relate specifically to knowledge and integration. This is typically proven through a certificate issued following examinations conducted by the Greek Language Centre of the Hellenic Republic or the School of Modern Greek at the University of Cyprus. Those who completed secondary or tertiary education with Greek as the primary language of instruction are exempt from this requirement.

Another condition requires applicants to pass a written examination on the basic elements of Cyprus's contemporary political and social reality, scoring at least 60%. This test is administered by the Examination Service of the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Youth.

Supporting documents for the financial and accommodation requirements include title deeds, rental agreements, rent payment receipts, utility bills, payroll records, employment contracts, social insurance statements, income tax filings, and bank account details.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng