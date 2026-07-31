Access Bank reassures customers of its operational stability amid false shutdown reports

The bank warns of legal action against those spreading misinformation and trying to harm its reputation

Customers are urged to verify information through Access Bank's official channels to avoid being misled

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Access Bank Plc has reassured millions of customers that it is financially strong and fully operational after false reports circulating on social media claimed the bank was shutting down.

The lender described the viral message as fake, urging customers and the general public to ignore the misinformation and rely only on updates released through its official communication channels.

Access Bank sends a message to customers amid shutdown rumours. Credit: Access Bank/X

Source: Twitter

In a statement shared on its official X account on Thursday, Access Bank said the message was falsely presented as an official notice from the bank and was designed to create unnecessary panic.

Bank says operations remain uninterrupted

According to Access Bank, its banking operations continue to run normally across all its subsidiaries, with customers able to access services without disruption.

The bank stressed that there was no truth whatsoever in the claims suggesting it was winding down or facing operational difficulties.

"We wish to reassure our customers, partners, stakeholders, and the public that Access Bank is safe, financially strong, and fully operational across all our subsidiaries.

Our services continue to run seamlessly, and we remain committed to serving our customers with the highest standards of excellence," the statement read.

The financial institution said customers should remain confident in its stability and disregard any rumours intended to undermine public trust.

Legal action underway against perpetrators

Access Bank also revealed that it has begun working with relevant regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies to identify those responsible for creating and spreading the false information.

The bank warned that appropriate legal action would be taken against anyone found to have deliberately circulated the misleading claims.

"We are working closely with the relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities to identify those responsible for creating and spreading this false information to cause panic and business disruption. Appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with applicable laws and regulations," it stated.

Customers urged to rely on verified channels

The lender reminded customers that deliberately creating or spreading false information capable of causing panic or damaging confidence in institutions is an offence under Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Access Bank threatens legal action against those spreading malicious rumours against it. Credit: Access Bank

Source: Facebook

It advised members of the public not to forward the fake message if they receive it, but instead verify information through Access Bank's official and verified platforms.

The clarification comes as financial institutions continue to battle the spread of misinformation on social media, with banks increasingly urging customers to verify claims before sharing them to avoid unnecessary panic and disruption.

Access Bank unveils AI-powered SME app

Legit.ng earlier reported that Access Bank Plc has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage their businesses more efficiently from anywhere.

The new Access SME App was unveiled at the bank's maiden SME Conference held in Lagos over the weekend.

The conference, themed "AI for SMEs: Scaling Through Digital Tools," brought together government officials, technology experts, business leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss how AI is transforming business operations.

Source: Legit.ng