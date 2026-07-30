The UAE government published details on its official website about how a foreigner can forfeit citizenship that has already been granted

The UAE outlined two specific conditions that, if breached, can trigger the withdrawal of a foreigner's citizen status

Violation of the oath of allegiance and failure to abide by UAE laws are among the grounds that can cost a foreigner their citizenship

The United Arab Emirates has spelled out the circumstances under which a foreigner who has been granted UAE citizenship can have that status taken away.

The UAE government published the details on its official website, outlining two broad conditions that can lead to the withdrawal of citizenship from a naturalised foreigner.

UAE publishes rules for losing citizenship, lists 2 grounds. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/VINCENZO PINTO/George Pachantouris/Aqeel Ahmad Zia

Source: Getty Images

How a foreigner can lose UAE citizenship

According to the UAE government, citizenship can be revoked when a holder breaches the conditions attached to acquiring it in the first place. Two specific violations can trigger that outcome:

- Violation of the oath of allegiance and loyalty to the UAE

- Failure to abide by UAE laws

Any foreigner who engages in either of the above, after having been granted citizenship, risks losing their status as a citizen of the United Arab Emirates.

What this means for naturalised citizens

The UAE's position makes clear that citizenship granted to a foreigner is not unconditional. It comes with legal obligations that begin the moment a person takes the oath of allegiance, and those obligations remain binding for as long as the individual holds UAE citizenship.

The publication of these conditions follows the UAE's earlier announcement outlining the categories of individuals who qualify to acquire citizenship, which includes investors, specialised talents, and others who meet the country's defined criteria.

India lists requirements for citizenship approval

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Indian government outlined five ways foreigners can acquire Indian citizenship.

The government also listed the documents required for the application, including a valid passport, a residence permit, and proof of birth.

Source: Legit.ng