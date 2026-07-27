Is Brett Favre still married? The legendary NFL quarterback remains married to his longtime partner, Deanna Favre. The couple has stood together through decades of historic football triumphs despite weathering severe storms, including Brett's 2024 Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Brett Favre poses for his 2010 NFL headshot (L) and, with wife Deanna Favre, at the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year Party in 2007. Photo: NFL, Brad Barket (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaway

Brett Favre remains married to his wife, Deanna Favre.

The couple met as teenagers and married on 14 July 1996 and share two adult daughters, Brittany and Breleigh Favre.

and share two adult daughters, Brittany and Breleigh Favre. Their marriage has endured addiction, scandal, health battles, and public controversy.

Deanna survived breast cancer in 2004 and became a prominent health advocate.

in and became a prominent health advocate. Brett revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in September 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Brett Lorenzo Favre Nickname The Gunslinger Gender Male Date of birth 10 October 1969 Age 56 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Gulfport, Mississippi, United States Current residence Sumrall, Mississippi, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 222 Weight in kilograms 101 Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Deanna Favre Children 2 School Hancock North Central University University of Southern Mississippi Profession Retired professional American football player Net worth $100 million Instagram @brettfavre X (Twitter) @BrettFavre

Is Brett Favre still married?

Brett Favre is still married to Deanna Favre, an American author and activist. The couple tied the knot on 14 July 1996. They dated on and off after meeting during their teenage years in Mississippi.

Brett Favre (R) and his wife Deanna (L) pose with his bronze bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on 6 August 2016 in Canton, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett

Source: Getty Images

Brett and Deanna's marriage has endured several highly publicised challenges over three decades. Through it all, the couple chose to remain together.

Both Brett and Deanna have spoken openly about rebuilding trust. They frequently attribute their long marriage to faith, forgiveness, and family support.

A timeline of Brett and Deanna Favre's relationship journey

The romance began long before the bright lights of the NFL. Maintaining a lifelong partnership under intense public scrutiny proved complex.

1983: High school beginnings

Brett and Deanna met as teenagers in Kiln, Mississippi. They began dating at Hancock North Central High School before Brett became a college football star.

The pair's early relationship saw brief separations and reconciliations. However, these formative years created a strong lifelong bond. Brett and Deanna continued their relationship into college.

1989: The couple welcome their first child

Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the field during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on 10 September 2000. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

At 19 years old, Deanna became pregnant with their first daughter, Brittany. She was born in February 1989 while Brett was in college at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Deanna worked full-time to finish her degree as a young mother. Meanwhile, Brett focused on his growing football career.

1996: Brett fights addiction, and the pair get married

By 1996, Brett faced a severe addiction to the painkiller Vicodin. After suffering a seizure, the sports personality entered a rehabilitation facility in May.

Upon his release, Deanna agreed to marry him. Brett and Deanna got married on 14 July 1996 as his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers reached new heights.

1999: Second rehab stint and the birth of their second daughter

Brett Favre, wife Deanna Favre and daughter Breleigh Favre arrive at the 2010 ESPY Awards on 14 July 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 1999, the marriage faced a severe crisis due to Brett's alcohol abuse. Deanna issued an ultimatum regarding his drinking.

The retired NFL player entered rehab for a second time, successfully achieving sobriety. Later that year, on 13 July 1999, they welcomed their second daughter, Breleigh Ann.

2004: Deanna's breast cancer diagnosis and grief

Tragedy struck in 2004 when Deanna received a breast cancer diagnosis. The diagnosis came just days after her brother was killed in an accident on the Favres' property. According to CBN, Deanna said that she had a wonderful life and then breast cancer hit:

I had a loving husband, two daughters, a wonderful life. And breast cancer.

Brett showed unwavering support, famously shaving his head during her chemotherapy. Deanna beat the disease and later established the Deanna Favre Hope Foundation. Her experience inspired her bestselling memoir Don't Bet Against Me!: Beating the Odds Against Breast Cancer and in Life.

2010: Brett faces a sexting scandal

Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field with his wife Deanne after defeating the Oakland Raiders in an NFL game on 22 December 2003. Photo: Jed Jacobsohn

Source: Getty Images

In 2010, reports emerged accusing the American athlete of sending explicit text messages to Jenn Sterger, a New York Jets sideline reporter during the 2008 season. The scandal led to a major NFL investigation. The American athlete admitted to sending voicemails but denied sending explicit pictures, according to The New York Post.

Despite intense tabloid scrutiny, Deanna chose to stand by her husband. The couple opted to work through the scandal privately.

2011: Brett retires from the NFL

After an iconic 20-year NFL career, Brett officially retired in January 2011, following a 20-year career. Retirement allowed the couple to step away from public life and focus on family.

2020–2023: Brett faces a lawsuit over diversion of public welfare funds

In 2020, Brett became embroiled in a scandal involving the misallocation of Mississippi state welfare funds. The civil lawsuits targeted funds directed toward a college volleyball facility.

Favre repaid more than $1 million to the state while denying any intentional wrongdoing. The legal dispute remained a dark cloud over his public legacy.

2024: Brett reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis

During congressional testimony in September 2024, Brett revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. He shared the news while discussing concussion risks in contact sports. He said:

I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

The diagnosis marked a sobering new health battle for the couple. Deanna stepped up once again as his primary support system.

2025: Netflix documentary Untold: The Fall of Favre is released

In May 2025, Netflix released the documentary Untold: The Fall of Favre. The film examined Brett's football legacy alongside his personal controversies.

The documentary highlighted Deanna's role as the steady anchor of the household. Despite renewed public interest, the couple maintained their private life together in Mississippi.

Why did Deanna Favre stay with Brett?

Former NFL player Brett Favre with wife DeAnna Favre attend the 2015 ESPYs at Microsoft Theatre on 15 July 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Deanna has spoken openly about why she chose forgiveness over divorce. During interviews for her memoir, Don't Bet Against Me!, she pointed to religious faith. She told CBN:

You can't leave just because things get hard... Faith carried us through the darkest times of our lives.

Deanna explained that commitment meant pushing through the hardest moments together. Rebuilding trust required work, patience, and mutual dedication over many years.

FAQs

Who is Brett Favre? He is a retired professional footballer and a Hall of Fame NFL quarterback. What did Brett Favre do? The former athlete retired from the NFL in 2011. In recent years, he has faced legal scrutiny over Mississippi welfare funds and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Who is Brett Favre married to now? He is married to Deanna Favre, an author, philanthropist, and breast cancer advocate. Are Brett Favre and Deanna still together? Brett and Deanna remain married and live in Sumrall, Mississippi. Does Brett Favre have Parkinson's? Brett Favre publicly revealed his diagnosis in late 2024. How severe is Brett Favre's Parkinson's disease? When he disclosed the condition, Favre noted he had experienced relatively minor symptoms for about a year. Is Brett Favre still sober? After entering rehab in 1999 for alcohol abuse, he has maintained complete sobriety.

Brett Favre remains married to Deanna Favre today. Their long marriage demonstrates an ability to navigate fame, addiction, illness, and public scandal. Through every trial, they have chosen to remain united.

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