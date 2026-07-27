Argentine President Javier Milei called Brazil's leader a 'thief' and 'convict' during a rally in São Paulo on Sunday

Milei made the remarks at an event to launch the presidential campaign of Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian diplomats said the comments insulted Brazil's government, its people, and its democracy, prompting a diplomatic response

Brazil moved to recall its ambassador from Buenos Aires after Argentine President Javier Milei publicly insulted Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at a political rally in São Paulo on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Milei appeared at the event to mark the launch of the presidential campaign of Flávio Bolsonaro, a right-wing candidate preparing to contest Brazil's October election.

Brazil recalls ambassador as tensions rise after Milei insults Lula and Moraes during Bolsonaro’s campaign rally. Photo credit: Evaristo Sa and Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, though he did not name Lula directly, Milei referred to the sitting Brazilian president as a "thief" and a "convict," and added that Flávio Bolsonaro was the only person capable of stopping him.

Milei also directed insults at Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, calling him "bald trash." Moraes had previously denied Milei's request to visit former President Jair Bolsonaro during the latter's period of house arrest in Brasília.

Brazil's diplomatic response

Brazilian diplomats condemned the remarks, saying Milei had gone beyond personal attacks and had insulted Brazil's government, its people, and the country's democratic institutions. Ambassador Julio Bitelli was due to leave Buenos Aires and return to Brazil between Sunday and Monday, according to AFP.

Speaking on Sunday, Lula made clear he had no intention of yielding to external pressure. "In Brazil, we do not accept anyone sticking their nose where it doesn't belong," he said, adding that he would continue to govern "without anyone's interference."

Background to the dispute

Flávio Bolsonaro is the son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced last year to more than 27 years in prison after being convicted of plotting a coup to prevent the transfer of power following his 2022 election defeat to Lula. Justice Moraes presided over that case.

Milei's reference to Lula as a "convict" carries a specific political context. In 2018, Lula received a 12-year prison sentence in connection with a large corruption and bribery scandal, but he served just over 18 months before being released.

Brazil's Supreme Court annulled his convictions in 2021, and in the 2022 presidential election he narrowly defeated Jair Bolsonaro with 50.9% of the vote.

Lula defends sovereignty, rejecting Milei’s interference and affirming Brazil’s independence in governance. Photo credit: Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to get a work visa for Brazil

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian travel and lifestyle content creator living in Brazil has gone viral on TikTok after breaking down exactly how to obtain a work visa in the South American country, warning her followers about agents who profit from spreading misinformation.

In a video posted on 14 June 2026, TikTok creator @blissfulhenrietta addressed what she described as one of her most frequently asked questions.

Source: Legit.ng