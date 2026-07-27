Peter Obi made the remarks during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme

The NDC presidential candidate said no one was better placed than him to drive the process of change in northern Nigeria

Obi called for Nigerians to move beyond past divisions and focus on building a united future

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that he will transform the North and deliver the unity, security, and prosperity that Nigerians in that region have long sought.

Obi made the remarks during an appearance on Politics Today, a programme aired on Channels Television.

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, announced his commitment to transforming northern Nigeria. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

"I will change the North. I have an idea of what is happening in the North, and nobody can drive that process in Nigeria better than me. I will work with them and ensure the unity, security and prosperity they desire are achieved," he said.

Obi calls for a break from past divisions

Speaking broadly about his vision for the country, Obi urged Nigerians to stop allowing historical grievances to define their future.

He said the country must reach a point where citizens see themselves as one people, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

He described healing and unity as the starting point for any meaningful progress under his proposed administration, arguing that a presidency focused on people-to-people connection would be the foundation for rebuilding Nigeria.

Obi said he wants Nigerian children to grow up in a country where they can go to school and live their lives without being held back by fears rooted in the past or divided by religious identity.

"I want the child of Nigeria to be able to grow up in Nigeria, go to school, live his life without thinking about his life, without thinking about yesterday, without thinking about his religion. But as a Nigerian," he said.

He added that he intends to reach every part of the country and ensure that governance is done differently, describing the approach as one built on inclusion and reform.

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after he resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Obi speaks on Tinubu's future

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), said President Bola Tinubu should not seek another term in 2027.

According to him, the Nigerian leader no longer has the capacity to solve the country's growing challenges.

Source: Legit.ng