A new report by Gaming Compliance International ranked Nigeria as West Africa's most regulated online gambling market in 2025

Africa's total online gambling revenue hit $23 billion in 2025, but unlicensed platforms captured the vast majority of that figure

GCI found that illegal gambling operators across Africa cost governments an estimated $3.55 billion in lost tax revenue in 2025

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria has ranked as the best-performing country in West Africa for online gambling regulation, according to the first continent-wide assessment of the sector, published by Gaming Compliance International (GCI).

GCI is a proven leader in regulatory gaming compliance technology and consultancy, providing end-to-end oversight of the ever-expanding online and land-based gaming industry.

Nigeria Tops West Africa in Gambling Regulation as Illegal Betting Hits Lowest Level

Source: UGC

The report, which covered all 54 African countries, found that Africa's online gambling Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached $23 billion in 2025. Of that total, licensed operators generated only $5.2 billion, representing 23 per cent of the market, while unlicensed platforms accounted for the remaining $17.8 billion, or 77 per cent.

Nigeria outperforms regional peers

In West Africa, total online gambling revenue climbed to $4.8 billion in 2025, up from $4.3 billion the previous year. Regulated operators contributed $1.5 billion, or 31 per cent, while $3.3 billion, equivalent to 69 per cent, went to unlicensed platforms.

Nigeria stood apart from its neighbours, recording an unregulated market share of 56 per cent. That figure was significantly lower than the West African average of 69 per cent and the continent-wide average of 77 per cent, pointing to stronger enforcement and licensing frameworks within the country compared with the rest of the region.

Illegal operators cost governments billions

The GCI report also tracked participation figures, finding that the number of people gambling online across Africa grew from 198 million, about 13 per cent of the population, in 2024 to 215 million, or 14 per cent, in 2025.

Alongside that growth, the number of unlicensed platforms targeting African consumers rose to 4,129 in 2025, up from 3,644 in 2024. GCI estimated that this illegal activity cost African governments roughly $3.55 billion in tax revenue during the year.

Nigeria Tops West Africa in Gambling Regulation as Illegal Betting Hits Lowest Level

Source: UGC

GCI Chief Executive Officer Matt Holt said the report gives regulators their first continent-wide benchmark for improving oversight and protecting consumers.

GCI President Ismail Vali called on governments to build competitive, well-regulated markets that give consumers a reason to choose licensed operators, which would in turn boost public revenue and draw greater investment into the sector.

Source: Legit.ng