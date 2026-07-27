The Canadian government has published the full list of grounds on which a visitor, immigrant, or refugee claimant can be barred from entering Canada, and these reasons apply in 2026

The official rules cover a wide range of issues from criminal history and medical conditions to financial standing and family ties

Immigration officers at ports of entry or during visa processing hold the authority to deny entry based on any of the listed grounds

The Canadian government has outlined nine categories of reasons that could lead to a person being found inadmissible to Canada, whether at the visa application stage, during an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) review, or upon arrival at a port of entry.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a finding of inadmissibility can result in a visa denial, refusal of entry, or removal from the country.

The Canadian government has released nine reasons you might be denied entry into the country in 2026. Photo Credit: Dave Chan, Peter Unger

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An immigration officer makes this determination based on the circumstances of each applicant.

9 reasons Canada might deny foreigners entry

The Canadian government lists the following as reasons a person may be barred from entering the country:

1. Security reasons

This covers espionage, subversion (such as attempts to overthrow a government), violence, terrorism, and membership in any organisation involved in these activities.

2. Human or international rights violations

This includes war crimes, crimes against humanity, and being a senior official in a government that has committed gross human rights violations or is under international sanctions.

3. Committing a crime

Criminal inadmissibility applies to a range of offences, including driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

4. Organised crime

Membership in an organisation involved in organised criminal activity, people smuggling, or money laundering falls under this category.

5. Medical reasons

Applicants can be turned away if they have a medical condition that endangers public health or public safety, or that would place excessive demand on Canada's health or social services. Some applicants are exempt from this last criterion.

6. Financial reasons

Anyone considered unable or unwilling to financially support themselves and their accompanying family members may be deemed inadmissible.

7. Misrepresentation

Providing false information or withholding details that are directly relevant to decisions made under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) can lead to a bar from entry.

8. Failure to comply with IRPA

Non-compliance with any provision of Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act is itself a ground for inadmissibility.

9. Having an inadmissible family member

In certain cases, the inadmissibility of a close family member can affect an applicant's own eligibility to enter Canada.

The full details of each ground are available on the official IRCC inadmissibility page.

The rules apply to all categories of travellers, including those seeking temporary visits, study or work permits, and permanent residency.

Applicants are advised to review these grounds carefully before submitting any immigration application to avoid delays, refusals, or future bans.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had explained how many years foreigners must live in the country before applying for citizenship in 2026.

Foreign spouses can apply for Canadian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had listed the official conditions for foreign spouses of Canadian citizens to apply for citizenship.

According to official guidance published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, spouses of Canadian citizens are subject to the same conditions that apply to any adult applicant aged 18 and above, with no special exemptions based on marital status alone.

To qualify, a foreign spouse must first hold valid permanent resident (PR) status in Canada. Any active removal order or unfulfilled conditions associated with a PR status will render an applicant ineligible to proceed.

Source: Legit.ng