Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni posted an emotional message on Instagram a week after losing the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain

Scaloni had left his post-match press conference in tears and went quiet for days before returning to his hometown where fans gathered around him

The coach addressed his players, coaching staff, and all Argentines in the statement, and ESPN reported on what his future may look like

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has broken his silence after a week of public absence following his side's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

He had been spotted in his hometown in Argentina in the days that followed, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans who had come out to show their support.

Lionel Scaloni after Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Scaloni posted a lengthy message on his Instagram page, his first public communication since he walked out of the post-match press conference in tears.

In the statement, Scaloni described the past week as an emotional rollercoaster, mixing sadness with joy, tears with smiles, anxiety with peace, and nerves with calm.

“After an intense week where sadness mixed with joy, tears with smiles, anxiety with peace, and nerves with calm, I can finally sit down and write a few words. Even though you all know I'm not someone who likes social media very much, maybe this is the best way to reach you,” he wrote.

Scaloni Apologises to Argentina

The coach directed words of apology to Argentines, expressing regret that his team could not win the trophy and providing the kind of joy that takes people's minds off the hardships of everyday life.

He praised his players as warriors and recognised his coaching staff for the work they carried out quietly in the background to prepare the team.

He closed the message with a line dedicated to Argentine fans: “Whoever has an Argentine friend has a treasure.”

According to ESPN, Scaloni has confirmed he will honour his contract through December 2026, though what happens after that remains unclear.

Di Maria sends message to Scaloni

Legit.ng previously reported that Angel Di Maria sent a message to Lionel Scaloni amid the uncertainty surrounding the manager’s future.

Di Maria, who retired from the Argentina national team after the 2024 Copa America, hopes that Scaloni continues to manage the team.

Source: Legit.ng