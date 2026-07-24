Brett Favre's family has been a defining influence throughout the Hall of Fame quarterback's life and career. His parents are Irvin Ernest Favre and Bonita Ann Favre, and he was raised alongside his three siblings, Scott Favre, Jeff Favre, and Brandi Favre.

Brett Favre's family shares a meal. Photo: @ourearth03 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Brett Favre is one of the three sons of Irvin Ernest Favre and Bonita Ann Favre.

The former professional football player’s father significantly influenced his early football career , but he unexpectedly passed away on 21 December 2003.

, but he unexpectedly passed away on 21 December 2003. Scott Favre faced legal troubles but was pardoned in 2012 , while Jeff Favre pursued a career in gaming and business.

faced legal troubles but was pardoned in , while pursued a career in gaming and business. The Favre family’s Mississippi upbringing strongly influenced Brett’s values, resilience, and football legacy.

Profile summary

Full name Brett Lorenzo Favre Nickname The Gunslinger Gender Male Date of birth 10 October 1969 Age 56 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Gulfport, Mississippi, United States Current residence Hattiesburg, Mississippi, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 222 Weight in kilograms 101 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Bonita Ann Favre Father Irvin Ernest Favre Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Deanna Favre Children 3 School Hancock North Central High School College University of Southern Mississippi Profession Sports analyst, author, entrepreneur, former football player Instagram @brettfavre X (Twitter) @BrettFavre

Get to know Brett Favre's family members

Brett Favre is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, having played 20 seasons in the league. Behind his success is a close-knit family that has largely stayed out of the public eye while supporting his journey to football stardom. Here is a closer look at his parents and siblings and the role they have played in shaping his life.

Irvin Ernest Favre

Brett Favre and his father, Irvin Earnest Favre, pose at a football field. Photo: @FB_Helmet_Guy on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Irvin Ernest Favre was Brett Favre's dad and one of the most influential figures in his life. He spent decades as a teacher, driver's education instructor, and football and baseball coach at Hancock North Central High School in Kiln, Mississippi.

As Brett's high school coach, Irvin ran a run-heavy wishbone offense, believing it gave the team the best chance to win, even though it limited Brett's passing opportunities and exposure to college recruiters. In his Hall of Fame induction speech, Brett acknowledged his father's important role in shaping his football career and instilling discipline, resilience, and a competitive mindset. He told AP News:

My dad was my high school football coach. He was the head football coach, and he coached me and my two brothers. But I never had a car growing up. I always rode to and from school with my father in his truck, so he was always the last to leave the building because he had to turn the lights off, lock up, and then we made our way home.

He continued:

But I spent the rest of my career trying to redeem myself and make him proud, and I hope I succeeded. He taught me teamwork, and by all means, no player was ever more important than the team.

Irvin died unexpectedly on 21 December 2003 at the age of 58. The day after his death, Brett played one of the greatest games of his career against the Oakland Raiders, dedicating the emotional performance to his father.

Bonita Ann Favre

Bonita Favre attends a football event. Photo: Jerry Holt

Source: Getty Images

Bonita Ann Favre is Brett Favre's mother. She is a restaurateur, author, and a retired special education teacher who spent many years working in Mississippi's public school system. Alongside her husband, Irvin, she raised four children in Kiln, Mississippi, in a household that valued education, faith, discipline, and hard work.

Bonita and her husband, Irvin Ernest, established their restaurant, Favre's on the Bayou, in 2001 in Kiln, Mississippi. Her son, Brett, reportedly helped promote the business, and when he played for the Green Bay Packers, the restaurant would fill up with fans watching his games. Brett's mother also co-authored the book Favre, which details her son's football journey.

Bonita has been one of Brett's strongest supporters throughout his life and remained a pillar of the family after Irvin's death. She has accompanied Brett at several public events, including his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2016. When asked about what she was most proud of with her son during an interview with OnMilwaukee, Bonita said:

I'm proud of him as a son; I'm proud of him as a father. One thing that I really notice on the field is that he is a leader; he never seems to point the blame at anyone. I've lived with the person many years, and all my boys have played, and a lot of times they've run wrong routes or something that wasn't Brett's fault, but you'll never see him say that. He'll say "I lost it." He's just a born leader.

Bonita is also the grandmother of Brett's two daughters and has remained actively involved in family life.

Scott Favre

Scott and Brett Favre enjoy a moment together at a restaurant. Photo: @bodyheightweight on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Scott Favre is Brett Favre's older brother and one of three brothers raised in the sports-oriented Favre household. Like Brett, he played football at Hancock North Central High School under the guidance of their father, Irvin Favre.

However, Scott did not pursue a professional football career and has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. He attracted public attention in 1996 when he was involved in a fatal car crash that killed his best friend, Mark Haverty. Scott, who was driving under the influence at the time, pleaded guilty in 1997 and was sentenced to one year of house arrest followed by two years of probation.

Brett Favre's older brother was later pardoned by outgoing Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour on his final day in office in January 2012. He was among approximately 200 people pardoned by the governor.

Jeff Favre

Jeff Favre (L) and a friend pose for a photo. Photo: @pid_casino on Instagram (modified by author)

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Jeff Favre is Brett Favre's younger brother and followed a similar path in football. He played quarterback at Hancock North Central High School before continuing to play football at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Brett Favre's younger brother has spent his entire career in the gaming industry. Since 2012, he has held senior positions at various gaming companies, and he is currently the senior vice president of operations at The Cordish Companies.

Brandi Favre

Brandi Favre shares a moment with her siblings. Photo: @ourearth03 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brandi Favre is Brett Favre's younger sister and the only daughter of Irvin and Bonita Favre. Unlike her older siblings, she did not pursue football; instead, she was interested in a modelling career and reportedly became Miss Teen Mississippi.

Brett Favre's younger sister maintained a low-profile life for many years but occasionally attracted public attention because of legal troubles. In 1996, Brandi was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a drive-by shooting in Louisiana. She was later released after completing a diversion programme.

In 2011, Brandi was arrested alongside four other people in Diamondhead, Mississippi. They were charged with possession of two or more ingredients used to manufacture methamphetamine and generating hazardous materials. She was later released after posting a $40,000 bond.

FAQs

Who are Brett Favre’s parents? He is the second child of Irvin Ernest Favre and Bonita Ann Favre. How many siblings does Brett Favre have? The former professional football player has three siblings: two brothers, Scott Favre and Jeff Favre, and a younger sister, Brandi Favre. Where does Brett Favre come from? He hails from Kiln, Mississippi, but currently resides in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, United States. What ethnicity is Favre? He is an American national of white ethnicity. What happened to Brett Favre's dad? Irvin Ernest Favre died unexpectedly on 21 December 2003 at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack or stroke while driving near his home in Mississippi. What does Brett Favre's mother do? Bonita Ann Favre is a retired special education teacher who spent many years working in Mississippi's public school system. She is also an author and owns a restaurant in Kiln, Mississippi. Did Brett Favre's father coach him? Irvin Favre coached Brett alongside his two brothers, Scott and Jeff, at Hancock North Central High School. Did any of Brett Favre's siblings play football? Both Scott and Jeff Favre played football during their younger years, but they did not progress to the professional level as Brett did.

Brett Favre's family played a vital role in shaping both his character and football career. Their guidance, support, and values helped him become one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks. Although they have largely stayed out of the spotlight, their influence remains an important part of his legacy.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Logic’s parents and siblings. Logic is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. His successful music career earned him fame, but many do not know much about his background, especially his parents and siblings.

Logic’s parents are Robert Bryson Hall and Terry Lee Miller, but the rapper was largely raised by his grandmother. He also has seven half-siblings born from his parents' other relationships.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng