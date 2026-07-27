Emergency responders have launched a rescue operation after a three-storey student hostel collapsed in Anambra state

Some victims have been rescued as authorities continue searching the rubble for others feared trapped

Officials have yet to confirm the number of casualties while investigations into the cause of the collapse continue

Emergency workers are searching for students after a three-storey hostel collapsed on Sunday night, July 26, in Amaokpala, Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Rescue workers search for students after a three-storey hostel collapsed in Anambra. Photo for Illustrative Purpose: Gbenga Omotoso

Source: Facebook

The building, identified as Elite Five Star Lodge, is mainly occupied by students of Federal Polytechnic, Oko. Authorities have not confirmed how many people were inside when the structure came down, but an unknown number of students are feared trapped beneath the rubble.

As shared by Premium Times, the Anambra state Police Command confirmed the incident and said rescue operations began immediately after a distress call.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said security agencies quickly secured the area and worked with emergency responders to assist victims.

"On receipt of the distress report, the Police... immediately mobilised to the scene, secured the area to prevent further danger, and coordinated rescue efforts," he said.

Mr Ikenga said officials from the Anambra State Fire Service and the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also joined the operation.

Some victims rescued as search continues

The police confirmed that some injured victims have been pulled from the debris and taken to a hospital in Oko for treatment. Rescue teams are still searching the site for anyone who may remain trapped.

Authorities have yet to announce the number of people rescued, injured, or killed. The cause of the building collapse has also not been established.

The police urged residents to avoid spreading unverified information and stay away from the scene to allow emergency workers to carry out rescue efforts without obstruction.

Lagos building collapse leaves many trapped

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a three-storey commercial building collapsed at Alakija Bus Stop in Lagos' Amuwo-Odofin area, leaving several people feared trapped as emergency responders launched rescue operations.

Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso said six people had been rescued from the rubble. In contrast, search efforts continued for others who might still be trapped beneath the debris.

Source: Legit.ng