Oleksandr Usyk took to Instagram to congratulate Anthony Joshua after the British-Nigerian boxer's return to professional competition

Joshua had been absent from the ring since a Netflix exhibition match against Jake Paul, with his future in boxing uncertain after a fatal car crash in Nigeria

Despite being knocked down twice in the opening round against Albanian boxer Kristian Prenga, Joshua finished the fight in the second round

Anthony Joshua made an emotional return to professional boxing and received personal praise from his trainer Oleksandr Usyk after stopping Kristian Prenga with a knockout in the second round of their heavyweight bout.

The win carried significant emotional weight for Joshua, who had not fought professionally since a Netflix exhibition contest against YouTuber Jake Paul in December 2025.

Oleksandr Usyk embraces Anthony Joshua after his win over Kristian Prenga. Photo by Mark Robinson.

Source: Getty Images

That month also brought tragedy when Joshua was involved in a serious car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

The incident prompted genuine concern within boxing circles that the 35-year-old might walk away from the sport entirely due to the psychological toll of the crash.

Against Albanian boxer Prenga, Joshua's return was far from straightforward. He was knocked down twice inside the first round, raising fresh doubts about where he stood physically and mentally.

He recovered to finish the contest in the following round, however, delivering the kind of decisive finish his supporters had hoped to see.

Usyk sends message to Joshua

The Ukrainian two-time world heavyweight champion, who had worked with Joshua ahead of the fight, posted a message on his Instagram page celebrating the victory.

“@anthonyjoshua, what an incredible fight! This is exactly the comeback everyone was waiting for. A dominant second round KO victory. Congratulations, bro!,” Usyk wrote.

According to BBC Sport, the victory has revived conversations around a blockbuster all-British heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury. The prospect of Joshua and Fury finally meeting in the ring has been discussed for years, and this performance may bring that fight a step closer to reality.

How much Joshua earned

Legit.ng previously reported how much Anthony Joshua earned after his comeback victory against Albanian boxer Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia.

The total payout for the fight was estimated to be around £5 million, with Joshua getting £4 million, which is a modest paycheck for his standard.

Source: Legit.ng