OGB Recent's biography: real name, net worth, where is he from?

OGB Recent is a comedian, singer, and social media influencer from Nigeria. He rose to stardom for his funny skits about cultistism. His videos went viral in 2021, earning him a massive following online. OGB Recent's biography reveals lesser-known facts about his life.

OGB Recent in glasses during his birthday in Chevron Lekki (L). The comedian in a green and white shirt and a cap (R). Photo: @ogb_recent_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

OGB Recent debuted his comedy career after high school. He has released multiple videos, often portraying cult roles. Besides comedy, he is a social media influencer and has worked with Terecrow, a digital asset company. He has amassed a considerable following on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Charles Nickname OGB Recent, Cult Boy, The Cultist Gender Male Date of birth 2 September 1997 Age 26 years (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Warri, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Comedian, singer, Social Media Influencer Net worth $50k–$70k Instagram @ogb_recent_ Facebook

OGB Recent's biography

The Nigerian comedian was born on 2 September 1997 in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. OGB Recent's real name is Michael Charles. He is a Nigerian national of Igbo ethnicity. OGB cultist is 26 years old as of March 2024, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Top-5 facts about OGB Recent. Photo: @ogb_recent_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

OGB Recent cultist is a comedian, singer, and social media influencer. He started comedy after completing his secondary education in 2021. The comedian started posting his videos on social media, gaining a lot of following.

His Instagram account has followers 1.9 million followers, and on TikTok, he has over 925k followers. His Facebook account has 2.8 million followers at the time of writing.

The cultist comedian's growth has attracted celebrities in Nigeria like Zlatan, Mr Macaroni, and Nedu Wazobia. Some of his most popular videos include:

Ajah Boys

Cultist Loan Money

You Dy Prank

The Mad Dog

Albino and OGB Recent

Ghost Just Collect From OGB Recent

Cultist Collect from Real Warri Pikin

Cultis Achieved Benz

The Streat King

Fighting Because of Bread

Cultists Number One Feat Kelvin Ikeduba

OGB Recent is also a singer. He created the 30BG Anthem, which caught the attention of Nigerian singer and songwriter Davido. He has released several songs, including OBO Anthem, Raresteppers, and You Won Collect.

OGB Recent's house

The Nigerian skit maker recently bought a house alleged to be worth 100 million Naira. He posted photos on Instagram showcasing his new home. He captioned the photos:

Another level of ginger landlord moods: I said yes to the new address. New hux, new address.

He also posted a video showing the house's interior in Lekki, Lagos state. In one section, he got into a bathtub, seemingly in tears. He captioned the video:

I feel like crying; I'm still crying here, with tears of joy.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate him with lovely messages for reaching such a significant life milestone.

What is OGB Recent's net worth?

According to Carmart Blog, The City Celeb, and other similar sources, the comedian is alleged to be worth between $50k and $70k. He makes his money from his comedy and music career.

FAQs

Who is OGB Recent? He is a Nigerian comedian, singer and social media influencer. What is OGB Rrecent's real name? His real name is Michael Charles. What is ogb recent's tribe? He comes from the Igbo tribe. How old is OGB Recent? He is 26 years old as of April 2024, having been born on 2 September 1997. Which local government is OGB Recent from? He hails from Ebonyi State. However, he was born in Kogi, Nigeria. Is OGB Recent from Ebonyi State? Yes, he is from Ebonyi State. How much did OGB buy his new house? He allegedly bought his new home at 100 million Naira.

OGB Recent is a renowned Nigerian comedian, singer, and social media influencer. He is known for his funny comedy about cultists. OGB Recent's biography highlights the struggles and comedian's achievements since entering the entertainment scene.

Legit.ng published an article about Pamibaby's biography. Pamibaby is a singer, TikToker and an adult content creator from the United Arab Emirates. She rose to prominence after sharing makeup and lip-sync videos on TikTok.

Pamibaby is one of the members of Not A Content House and is based in Houston, Texas, United States. She is a singer famous for hits like Falling, Like I Do, and Tell Me. She has amassed a considerable following on TikTok and Instagram. Learn more about her in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng