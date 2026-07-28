Longtime Southern Charm cast member Shep Rose's parents are Frances and William Shepard Rose Jr. He has two siblings, Katherine and Whitaker Rose, both of whom followed in the family profession and both practise law in Charlotte, North Carolina.

From L-R: Katherine, Frances, Whitaker, William, Shep Rose pictured in a family portrait. Photo: @relationshep (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Shep Rose's parents, Frances and William Shepard Rose Jr., significantly influenced his values and upbringing on Sullivan's Island .

. Shep Rose's father, William Shepard Rose Jr., is an 'Of Counsel' attorney at Burr & Forman LLP in South Carolina.

at Burr & Forman LLP in South Carolina. Like their father, Shep Rose's siblings, Katherine and Whitaker, are practising attorneys .

. The Rose siblings were raised in the Sea Pines neighbourhood in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, United States.

Shep Rose's profile summary

Full name William Shepard Rose III Common name Shep Rose Nickname Shep, RelationShep Gender Male Date of birth 27 September 1979 Age 46 years as of July 2026 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Residence Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 195 Height in feet 6'4" Eye colour Blue Hair colour Sandy blonde Mother Frances Rose Father William Shepard Rose Jr. Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Television personality, entrepreneur Elementary school Hilton Head Preparatory School High school education Episcopal High School Higher education University of Georgia, Vanderbilt University Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram, Threads

Inside Shep Rose's family history

Shep Rose was born on 27 September 1979 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, to Frances and William Shepard Rose Jr. The Southern Charm personality was raised on Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, United States, alongside two siblings, an elder brother and a younger sister.

The reality television personality's family history makes up intriguing parts of American history, including his great-great-aunt, Mary Chestnut, who kept a journal during the war and was featured in a PBS Civil War documentary. In 1924, another great-aunt, Edith Cummings, became the first female athlete to be featured on the cover of TIME magazine.

Additionally, Shep's great-aunt, Jordan Baker, inspired a character in The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, by the same name. He also has familial relations with the famous Boykin family of Boykin, South Carolina, through his paternal grandmother.

Meet Shep Rose's parents: Frances and William Shepard Rose Jr.

Shep has repeatedly credited the family with instilling the values he carries into adulthood. In a July 2019 interview on Bravo, he acknowledged the family as a blessing, calling himself lucky.

I’m just lucky. I’m super lucky. I’ve got two parents; that I mean, I’m certainly a piece of work, but I know right from wrong.

William Shepard Rose Jr.

Shep Rose pictured with his parents, Frances and William Shepard "Rip" Rose Jr. Photo: @SouthernCharmFansLove

Source: Facebook

Full name : William Shepard Rose Jr.

: William Shepard Rose Jr. Nationality : American

: American Profession: Attorney

William Shepard Rose Jr. was born to William Shepard 'Bill' Rose Sr. and Meta Cantey Boykin. He has two siblings: Bolivar De Saussure Boykin Rose and Meta Rose Boyd.

Growing up, William Shepard Rose Jr. gained the nickname Rip, a nod to Rip Van Winkle. The nickname was given to him by his nanny because of how much he slept.

Rip's father, William Shepard Rose Sr., served in the United States Army in the 696 Armoured Field Artillery Battalion during World War II. He later worked with Armco Steel in France and Italy and assumed the position of president at Armco International in Ohio in 1971.

His father passed away on 1 April 2004 at age 81, according to Find A Grave. Rip's mother, Meta Cantey Boykin, a licensed pilot and a lifetime member of church, garden, art, and historical clubs and societies, passed away seven years later on 5 June 2011.

Shep Rose and his father, William Shepard Rose Jr. pictured fishing at Villa Mañihuales in Carretera Austral. Photo: @relationshep

Source: Instagram

Describing his father in an aforementioned interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, the Summer House star called him a good guy, whose easygoing presence was evident in his upbringing.

He’s never really raised his voice at me, which maybe is a problem. Maybe he should have a couple of times… My mom (Frances) did all the heavy lifting of raising the children; I’ll say that. And I don’t think my dad would dispute that. But he was a kind man.

William Shepard Rose Jr. attended the University of the South, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree. In 1973 and 1976, he went to the University of South Carolina School of Law (Juris Doctor) and Georgetown University Law Centre (Master of Laws), respectively.

On 29 September 1987, the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, announced his intention to nominate William Shepard Rose Jr. to be an Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, Tax Division. According to the American Presidency Project, he succeeded Roger Milton Olsen.

Frances Rose

Shep Rose and his mother, Frances Rose, during his graduation. Photo: @relationshep

Source: Instagram

Full name : Frances Hobbs Rose

: Frances Hobbs Rose Nationality : American

: American Profession: Homemaker

Shep Rose's mother, Frances Hobbs Rose, was born in Chicago, United States, to the late Judge Truman McGill Hobbs Sr. and Joyce Cummings Hobbs. She had two siblings, Judge Truman McGill Hobbs Jr. and Emilie Hobbs Reid.

According to the Federal Judicial Centre, Frances' father, Judge Truman McGill Hobbs Jr., attended the University of North Carolina. He later earned a law degree from Yale University School of Law.

He served as a clerk to Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black. Hobbs was later appointed to the federal bench by President Jimmy Carter on 23 January 1980. His appointment was confirmed by the Senate on 3 April 1980, and he served as chief judge of the Middle District of Alabama.

Born in an affluent family, Frances grew up in the affluent Lake Forest suburb, along Lake Michigan in Chicago, United States. In Shep's 2019 interview with Bravo, he revealed that his maternal family had ties to the city's early railroad industry.

Does Shep Rose have any siblings?

Shep Rose has two siblings: an older sister, Katherine Rose Trotter, and a younger brother, Whitaker Boykin Rose. Unlike the Vanderpump Rules guest star, who built a career around reality television and entertainment, both of his siblings pursued legal careers. Here are more facts about Shep's siblings.

1. Katherine Rose

Shep Rose and his sister, Katherine Trotter pictured in Seven Devils, North Carolina. Photo: @relationshep

Source: Instagram

Full name : Katherine Rose Trotter

: Katherine Rose Trotter Nationality : American

: American Profession: Attorney

Katherine Rose Trotter was born in 1977 and is 49 years old as of 2026.

According to Lawyers.com, Katherine graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1999, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts. In 2005, she acquired her Juris Doctor from the Emory University School of Law.

Katherine practices law with a speciality in banking law, foreclosure and loan servicing, finance, litigation, and bankruptcy. Shep has described her as accomplished on the Daily Dish. He said,

My dad is a lawyer, and my sister's a lawyer. My brother's a lawyer. My grandfather's a federal judge. My uncle's a judge. All my cousins are lawyers.

2. Whitaker Rose

Shep Rose (L) pictured with his brother, Whitaker Boykin (R) and sister, Katherine Rose Trotter (C) in Napa. Photo: @ShepRose

Source: Facebook

Full name : Whitaker Boykin Rose

: Whitaker Boykin Rose Nationality : American

: American Profession: Attorney

Whitaker, Shep's younger brother, is an attorney and partner, currently working for Rosenwood, Rose & Litwak, PLLC. At the time of writing, his focus areas include construction litigation, administrative law, and business litigation.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Shep's youngest brother served as a law clerk in the 14th Judicial Circuit of South Carolina Solicitor's Office in 2009. He has also worked at Baucom, Claytor, Benton, Morgan & Wood, and Hamilton Stephens Steele + Martin, PLLC.

Between 2008 and 2011, he attended the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he gained his Juris Doctor. Two years earlier, he graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

FAQs

Where did Shep Rose grow up? Shep Rose grew up in Sea Pines, on Hilton Head Island, in South Carolina, United States. What does Shep Rose's father do for a living? William Shepard Rose Jr. is an attorney and once worked for the U.S. Department of Justice. Are Shep Rose's siblings also on Southern Charm? Shep's siblings have not appeared as regular cast members, but some have made appearances on the show in the past. Is Shep Rose close with his family? He has repeatedly described his relationship with his parents and siblings as close-knit. How much is Shep Rose's family worth? Details of Shep Rose's family have yet to be revealed. Who are the siblings of Shep Rose? The reality TV star has two siblings, Katherine Rose Trotter and Whitaker Boykin Rose. What do Shep Rose's parents do for a living? Shep Rose’s father, William Shepard Rose Jr., worked as a lawyer, while his mother, Frances, managed the household.

Shep Rose's family features a lineage of accomplished professionals and prominent historical figures, including attorneys, federal judges, and an attorney general. Supported by his parents, Frances and William Shepard Rose Jr., Shep and his siblings have built successful careers and remain grounded in strong family values.

Legit.ng also published an article about Florence Pugh’s siblings and parents. Her family have been a constant source of support and inspiration, contributing to her successful acting career.

Florence Pugh's parents, Deborah Mackin and Clinton Pugh, have all played a role in shaping her career destiny and that of her three siblings. Read on for a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of her family.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng