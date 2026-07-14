How Breezy Johnson's dad, Greg Johnson, shaped her Olympic gold journey
My dad taught us to ski. We had a little incline in the driveway and he'd just drag us up and we'd ski down.
This childhood memory reveals the important role Breezy Johnson's dad, Greg Johnson, played in her journey to Olympic gold. From teaching her to ski in their driveway to supporting her throughout her career, Greg has been one of the biggest influences behind her success.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Breezy Johnson's parents, Greg Johnson and Heather Noble, met while skiing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
- Greg Johnson, a former alpine racer, was Breezy's first coach.
- Breezy's mother, Heather Noble, is an attorney originally from Washington, D.C.
- Her older brother, Finn Johnson, grew up racing alongside her.
Profile summary
Full name
Breanna Noble Johnson
Gender
Female
Date of birth
19 January 1996
Age
30 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Jackson, Wyoming, United States
Current residence
Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Bisexual
Height in feet
5'8"
Height in centimetres
173
Weight in pounds
146
Weight in kilograms
66
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Blue
Father
Greg Johnson
Mother
Heather Noble
Siblings
1
Marital status
Engaged
Fiancé
Connor Watkins
College
Western Washington University
Profession
Alpine ski racer
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Breezy Johnson's dad and mum: The guiding force behind her success
Breezy Johnson's parents, Greg Johnson and Heather Noble, met in the 1990s while skiing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They later settled near Victor, Idaho, where they raised their children on the western slope of Teton Pass.
Over the years, Greg and Heather volunteered as race officials and course workers at ski competitions. Their shared passion for skiing laid the foundation for Breezy's career, and they have remained actively involved in the sport throughout the years.
Breezy Johnson has often credited her parents for shaping her life and career. Speaking to KOAA News5 in December 2021, she shared:
My mom's name is Heather. She was born in Washington, D.C. She came west to live in a small town in the mountains, where she met and married my dad. She did not learn to ski until she was in her 20's but loved it enough to move to a ski town. She is still married to my father but never took his name. Both of my parents still volunteer many weekends at ski races.
Breezy's parents also played a role in giving her the name she is known by today. For the first two years of her life, she was called Breanna. In an interview with The Seattle Times in 2018, Heather recalled that Breezy's grandmother suggested the nickname after mentioning a neighbour's daughter:
She said, ‘I had this neighbor with a daughter named Breanna, and they call her ‘Breezy. And I thought, ‘That’s perfect. That’s who the kid is.
The nickname stuck, and in 2013, shortly before graduating from high school, Breezy legally changed her name from Breanna to Breezy. Explaining the decision, Heather said:
I held off for a while because it was kind of a cute name, and I wasn't sure if she'd grow out of it. But it's perfect.
From introducing Breezy to skiing at an early age to supporting her throughout her career, Greg and Heather have been constant sources of encouragement. Here's a closer look at each of them.
Greg Johnson
Greg Johnson, Breezy's father, grew up in New Hampshire, where he developed a lifelong passion for alpine skiing. He spent much of his youth competing as a downhill racer. In 1986, Greg famously modelled a gold downhill racing suit at the Bear Claw Cafe bar when the resort was still known as the Jackson Hole Ski Area.
After retiring from competitive skiing, Greg worked for many years as a construction supervisor. He remained active in the skiing community, serving on the Jackson Hole ski area race crew and volunteering at ski race venues.
Greg played a pivotal role in launching Breezy's skiing career as her first coach. When she was three, he pulled her and her brother, Finn, up the natural slope of their family driveway so they could ski back down.
Just weeks before the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Greg was seriously injured in an accident that prevented him from travelling to Italy. Doctors also told him he would never ski again.
Despite his absence, Breezy carried his encouragement with her. After winning the historic downhill gold medal on 8 February 2026, she reflected on his lasting influence during a post-race interview with NBC News, saying:
My dad was in an accident a couple weeks ago... and he just learned he won't be able to ski anymore. The least I could do was try to ski fast for him.
Heather Noble
Breezy's mother, Heather Noble, grew up in Washington, D.C., and works as an attorney. She has been a steady source of support throughout Breezy's journey, from her early days skiing at Grand Targhee to winning Olympic downhill gold at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Heather has often reflected on teaching her children to ski and watching them race down the mountain. Recalling those early family ski trips in the same 2018 interview with The Seattle Times, she said:
We’d get off the ski lift, and it’d be ‘Meet you at the bottom, mom!’ And off they’d go. Grand Targhee doesn’t get huge crowds, and if the kids were letting it rip, nobody told them to slow down. You would not believe how fast 100 centimeter-long skis can go.
Finn Johnson: Meet Breezy Johnson's only sibling
Breezy Johnson has one older brother, Finn Johnson. Born in 1994, Finn is a former competitive alpine ski racer who competed in International Ski Federation (FIS) and Nor-Am Cup events across North America.
Finn began his FIS career in the early 2010s, competing in both speed and technical disciplines, including downhill, slalom, giant slalom, and Super-G.
Below are some of his notable race appearances, according to his FIS athlete biography profile.
Year
Event
Venue
2013
FIS Slalom
Sugar Bowl, CA
2013
FIS Giant Slalom
Mammoth Mountain, CA
2013
FIS Downhill
Mammoth Mountain, CA
2013
Nor-Am Cup Slalom
Canada Olympic Park
2013
Nor-Am Cup Super-G
Nakiska, AB
2013
FIS Giant Slalom
Mission Ridge, WA
2013
FIS Slalom
Snow King, WY
2013
FIS Giant Slalom
Sun Valley, ID
2013
FIS Slalom
Snowbird, UT
2013
FIS Super-G
Schweitzer Mountain Resort, ID
FAQs
- Who is Breezy Johnson? She is an American World Cup alpine ski racer on the U.S. Ski Team and an Olympic gold medalist.
- How old is Breezy Johnson? The ski racer is 30 years old as of 2026. She was born on 19 January 1996.
- Who is Breezy Johnson's father in real life? In real life, her father is Greg Johnson.
- Who is Breezy Johnson's mother? Her mother is Heather Noble, an American attorney.
- Does Breezy Johnson have any siblings? Breezy has one sibling: an older brother named Finn Johnson.
- What happened to Breezy Johnson's father? Just weeks before the 2026 Winter Olympics, Greg was seriously injured in an accident, leaving him unable to ski again or travel to Italy to watch Breezy compete.
- Are Breezy Johnson's parents still together? Greg Johnson and Heather Noble are still married.
Breezy Johnson's dad and mum, Greg Johnson and Heather Noble, have been the driving force behind her success from the beginning. Their love of skiing, unwavering encouragement and hands-on support helped shape the resilience that carried Breezy to Olympic gold.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.