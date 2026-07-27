DRC Ebola Cases Rise to 3,200 With Over 1,400 Deaths, Government Data Shows

Reuters reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a sharp rise in confirmed Ebola cases

Government data released on Sunday put the total number of confirmed cases at 3,200 across the country

The death toll from the DRC Ebola outbreak has climbed to 1,405, according to official figures

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has climbed to 3,200, with the death toll reaching 1,405, according to government data released on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Reuters reported the figures, which reflect a continuing rise in infections across the country.

Ebola outbreak spreads in DRC as confirmed cases climb to 3,200 and fatalities reach 1,405. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

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DRC Ebola outbreak by the numbers

According to Reuters, the latest data places the total confirmed cases at 3,200, with fatalities now accounting for more than 40 per cent of that figure. The government figures were published on Sunday, giving an updated picture of the scale of the outbreak in the DRC.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has experienced multiple Ebola outbreaks over the decades, making it one of the countries most severely affected by the virus on the African continent. The current outbreak adds to a long history of the disease in the country, which recorded the first-ever identification of the Ebola virus in 1976 near the Ebola River.

What is Ebola?

Ebola is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus. It spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person or animal. Symptoms typically include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, and bleeding. There is no universally approved cure, though vaccines and supportive treatments have been used during outbreaks to reduce transmission and improve survival rates.

The World Health Organisation and international health bodies have previously worked alongside Congolese health authorities to contain earlier outbreaks in the country. No information on the current response effort was included in the data released Sunday.

Ebola virus continues to challenge health authorities as the Democratic Republic of Congo battles escalating cases. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Uganda set to discharge last Ebola patient

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uganda is preparing to release its final Ebola patient on Thursday, July 16, 2026, a move that will trigger a 42-day countdown before the country can officially be declared free of the virus, according to government officials.

Alan Kasujja, a Ugandan government spokesperson, announced on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, that the patient would be discharged from the Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala on Thursday morning.

Source: Legit.ng