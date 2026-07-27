Rivers under tension as unidentified gunmen shot dead Letam Kine, former Chief Security Officer of Khana LGA, along Polytechnic Road, Bori, on Sunday, July 26

Rivers State Police Command spokesperson Blessing Agabe confirmed the incident and said the attackers fled before operatives arrived at the scene

Khana LGA Chairman Thomas Bariere condemned the killing and raised concern it occurred weeks after another murder in the area

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Letam Kine, a former Chief Security Officer of Khana Local Government Area, who was shot by gunmen in Bori on Sunday, July 20, 2026.

Mr Kine was killed along Polytechnic Road in Bori at around 6 p.m. The attackers escaped before police and other security operatives could reach the scene.

Gunmen kill former security chief in Rivers, Letam Kine Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Premium Times reported that Blessing Agabe, the police command's spokesperson and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, disclosed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday. She said Mr Kine's body had been deposited in a mortuary, where it would be preserved pending an autopsy as investigations continue.

Agabe said:

"The Rivers State Police Command has launched a full investigation to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice."

She also urged Mr Kine's family to formally report the killing to the police, saying it would assist with the investigation. The command pledged to identify, arrest, and prosecute all those responsible.

Khana LGA chairman speaks on the attack

Thomas Bariere, the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, condemned the killing and described it as a "senseless act of violence." He called Mr Kine's murder "heartbreaking" and said such acts had no place in a peaceful society.

Mr Bariere raised particular concern over the timing of the attack, noting that it came only weeks after the murder of Clement Deegbara of Kpong Community. He called on security agencies to step up operations across Khana and move quickly to arrest those responsible for both killings, calling for all culpable suspects to be prosecuted.

The chairman extended his condolences to Mr Kine's family and urged them to remain strong. He also asked residents across the local government area to stay calm, remain alert, and share any credible information with security agencies that could help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mr Bariere reaffirmed that protecting lives and property remains a core priority for his administration.

Rivers police confirm the killing of Letam Kine, former chief security officer in Khana LGA Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

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Rivers' administrator to drag NBA to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that the sole administrator in Rivers state insisted that the N300 million paid to the Nigerian Bar Association (NB) by the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara was for the hosting rights of the 2025 annual general conference (AGC).

Ibok-Ete Ibas' leadership in the oil-rich state rejected the claim of the legal body that the payment was a "gift" and threatened to take legal action against the sole administrator. The NBA had claimed that it did not collect a hosting fee of N300 million from the administration of suspended Governor Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng