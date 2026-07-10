Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji opened up about his marriage to Mo Bimpe in a recent interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown

Lateef admitted he had always vowed never to marry someone from the industry, but said God had other plans for him

The actor explained that religion was never the deciding factor, saying peace of mind and compatibility mattered far more to him

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji has given fans a rare and candid look into his marriage with fellow actor Mo Bimpe, explaining how love cut across both professional and religious boundaries.

Speaking during a recent sit-down interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown, Lateef revealed that he had long held a personal rule against dating or marrying anyone within the entertainment industry.

Lateef Adedimeji reveals what made him marry Mo Bimpe despite their different religions. Photo: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

However, the actor laughed off the fact that life had a way of humbling such declarations.

"I would always say that I would never marry in the industry, or marry an industry person. But most of the time, you just talk, and God will be looking at you like, 'No, not it,'" he said.

Lateef explains why religion was never a barrier

On the subject of their differing faiths, Lateef Adedimeji is Muslim while Mo Bimpe is Christian; the actor said concerns were raised on both sides, but he chose to address them head-on by asking to meet her father in person.

"They will not accept a Muslim in my household," he recalled being told, before responding with characteristic calm: "Are you sure? Let me go and see your father."

For Lateef, the matter of religion was never the central issue. In his own words:

"the first religion is your conscience and is your peace of mind. Every other thing comes after then."

Both families eventually gave their blessing, and the couple moved forward together.

Lateef Adedimeji says peace mattered more than religion in his marriage to Mo Bimpe. Photo: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

What drew Lateef Adedimeji to Mo Bimpe

Beyond the romance, Lateef Adedimeji credited their deep friendship and professional partnership as the true foundation of their relationship.

The two had worked together on business projects long before any romantic commitment, and he said it gradually became clear there was no reason not to take things further.

He was equally open about what he finds most attractive in Mo Bimpe: her intelligence and strong sense of self.

"She is a very intelligent person, and she is a very stern person. 'This is it, that is it,'" he said, adding that beauty alone would never have been enough to hold his attention.

"You can be very beautiful and nothing upstairs. Then there's no point. That means you won't move me forward. I need somebody to push me and to keep pushing me forward, and that she did," Lateef shared.

Watch Lateef Adedimeji speak about his marriage to Mo Bimpe here:

Lateef Adedimeji opens up about welcoming triplets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji spoke about his personal journey as he and his wife, Mo Bimpe, welcomed triplets after years of anticipation.

He said the emotional weight of discovering they were expecting three boys transformed his understanding of patience and family in a way that many can only imagine.

Source: Legit.ng