Rapper Key Glock’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Key Glock is a rapper with an exciting and inspiring life story. Born in Memphis, he made it big and managed to become a successful musician. What else is there to know about this unique rap star?

Key Glock attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Key Glock's rapper career started at a young age. Today, he is one of the most recognized musicians from Tennessee who perform in this genre, and he has plenty of ambition to become internationally famous.

Profile summary

Full name: Markeyvius LaShun Cathey

Markeyvius LaShun Cathey Nickname: Key Glock, Glizock

Key Glock, Glizock Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: August 3, 1997

August 3, 1997 Age: 24 years (as of 2021)

24 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 158

158 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Mother: Tameika Cathey

Tameika Cathey Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-girlfriend: Karin Jinsui (2018), Lira Galore (2019-2021)

Karin Jinsui (2018), Lira Galore (2019-2021) Occupation: Rapper, songwriter

Rapper, songwriter Instagram: @keyglock

Key Glock's biography

This rapper gained immense popularity when he released a few of his songs. He became famous very quickly, and now you have a chance to get to know him better.

What is Key Glock's real name?

Key Glock's real name is Markeyvius LaShun Cathey.

Key Glock's age

The musician's age is 24 years as of 2021. He was born on August 3, 1997.

Where is Key Glock from?

This rapper was born in the city of Memphis, located in the state of Tennessee, United States.

Early life

When Markeyvius was a toddler, his mother, Tameika, was imprisoned for 15 years. Since his father was not fully present in his life, his aunt and grandmother raised him. The boy still stayed in contact with his mother as he visited her in prison.

His own young years were also turbulent, as he got involved in a shooting and was charged with aggravated assault. However, music was a distraction from his difficult childhood and teenage years.

As a child, he often listened to such artists as Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, and his biggest inspiration, Three 6 Mafia. Additionally, he greatly admired Project Pat, whose songs influenced his life for the better. The very first track that he created himself was a freestyle version of Ain't No Way Around It by Future.

Career

Key Glock got signed to the Paper Route Empire label in 2017 and began his fruitful career. The single Racks Today, which became the rapper's debut, came out in January that year.

Half a year later, he released his first mixtape under his new label, which he named Glock Season. Eventually, he released a collaborative album Dum and Dummer together with his cousin Young Dolph, which blew up by reaching the eighth position in the Billboard 200 chart. After that, he went on a tour across Europe.

His studio album Yellow Tape came out in January 2020. Only a few months later, he released a mixtape Son of a Gun. In 2021, he proceeded to collaborate with Young Dolph once again by releasing a sequel to their album, Dum and Dummer 2.

Key Glock's albums

The musician has one studio album, Yellow Tape. Additionally, he took part in a compilation album Paper Route Illuminati along with Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire label, under which he performs.

Apart from that, he has a considerable number of mixtapes. Here is a full list of these:

Whole Lotta Errthang (2016)

Glock Season (2017)

Glock Bond (2018)

Glockoma (2018)

Dum and Dummer (with Young Dolph) (2019)

Son of a Gun (2020)

Dum and Dummer 2 (with Young Dolph) (2021)

Key Glock's songs

Some of the most famous songs by this musician include Back to Back, Dig That, Russian Cream, Monster, and Look At They Face.

Rapper Key Glock attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas on June 03, 2021 at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Generally, his entire discography is worth a listen if you enjoy rap music.

Key Glock's height

The music star stands at 5 feet 11 inches, or 180 cm.

Key Glock's net worth

How much money does Key Glock have? Although there are no credible sources on the rapper's assets, the website Famous Births Deaths alleges that his net worth is $1 million.

Key Glock and Mulatto's relationship

For the time being, Key Glock was rumoured to be in a relationship with Mulatto, also known as Big Latto. She is a fellow rapper with who he collaborated on the song HYS.

Even though the two musicians have been friendly with each other upon the release of their collab, they both denied their romantic involvement. Mulatto explained that she does not want the media to get curious about her private life, so she prefers not to speak about her alleged romances.

As for Key Glock's girlfriend, he only had two known exes: Karin Jinsui, who he dated in 2018, and Lira Galore, who he was with from 2019 to 2021. Currently, he is single.

Key Glock is a talented rap star whose career is currently on the rise, and he continues working on his new releases.

READ ALSO: Lil Bibby's biography: age, height, net worth, son, where is he now?

Legit.ng reported about Lil Bibby, the famous hip-hop and rap star. Apart from releasing music, he also works as a record label executive.

What is known about Lil Bibby's career journey, his personal life and collaborations with famous artists? Read everything you need to know about this celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng