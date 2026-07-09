Garki LGA Chairman Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore flagged off a scholarship programme targeting 990 indigent students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria

The disbursement began with students from Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse, and Aminatu College of Sciences, Dutse

The scheme aims to ease financial pressure on parents and ensure no qualified student loses access to higher education due to poverty

The Chairman of Garki Local Government Area in Jigawa State, Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore, popularly known as Jarman Garki, on Thursday launched a scholarship programme covering 990 financially disadvantaged students from the council area who are enrolled in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Kore described the initiative as a direct expression of his administration's dedication to education and youth empowerment, framing it within the 12-point agenda of Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar Namadi.

Disbursement to proceed school by school

Payments began on Thursday. July 9, with students attending three institutions: Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse, and Aminatu College of Sciences, Dutse.

The chairman confirmed that disbursements would proceed on an institution-by-institution basis until all 990 beneficiaries had received their allocations.

Kore positioned the programme as a continuation of earlier efforts by his administration to provide financial support to Garki students studying both within and outside the state.

Easing the burden on families

He said the scheme was designed primarily to reduce the financial strain on households whose children are in higher education, with a clear goal of ensuring that no eligible student is forced to abandon academic pursuits simply because of limited resources.

The scholarship scheme forms part of a broader set of education-focused commitments under the Garki LGA administration, which has aligned its local governance approach with the developmental priorities of the state government under Governor Namadi.

Obi rewards Kno keke driver

NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Baba-Ahmed Datti, have launched a scholarship program for Auwalu Salisu, a tricycle rider from Kano.

Salisu gained attention after returning a sum of N15m left behind by a passenger from Chad who had come to purchase goods in Kano.

Source: Legit.ng