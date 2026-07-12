Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu sparked debate after sharing his views on what truly qualifies someone as wife or husband material

Agu argued that purity alone cannot sustain a marriage and urged singles to prioritise character, emotional maturity and shared values instead

The video circulated widely on social media on Sunday, drawing a wave of reactions from Nigerians with divided opinions

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has stirred conversation online after a video surfaced online, in which he advised singles not to base their choice of a life partner on purity alone, insisting that character is the true foundation of a lasting marriage.

In the widely shared clip, Agu made clear that while purity is an admirable quality, it is not the same as being emotionally mature, loyal or compatible; the qualities he believes are essential for a healthy union.

Chiwetalu Agu advises singles to value character over purity when choosing a life partner. Photo: chiefchiwetaluagu

Source: Instagram

The actor went further to caution women against selecting husbands based on looks, wealth or status, warning that none of those attributes can hold a marriage together when tested.

"Keeping your vïrginity or being a vïrgin does not automatically make you wife material. Don't marry a woman simply because she is a vïrgin. The same thing applies to men," he said.

"Don't marry a man simply because he is a vïrgin, handsome, wealthy or successful. For the sake of your life, peace, happiness and sanity, choose someone whose character has been tested and proven," Agu stated.

He urged prospective couples to invest time in genuinely understanding each other, asking meaningful questions and building on shared values rather than surface-level traits.

According to him, the ideal partner is a kind, respectful, God-fearing, emotionally mature and genuinely committed to the relationship.

"If you find a partner who is a vïrgin and also kind, emotionally mature, respectful, of good character and God-fearing, then you are truly fortunate," he added.

Actor Chiwetalu Agu closed his message with a simple but firm declaration:

"Character is the foundation of a lasting marriage. Everything else is secondary."

Watch Chiwetalu Agu's video that sparked the debate below:

Netizens react to actor Chiwetalu Agu's advice

The clip divided opinion sharply online. Here is what people had to say:

@DanielsHum13649 wrote:

"Still being a vïrgin in this present day society, points out that to an extent the person has godly character, which must be celebrated. Any lady that still keeps her vïrginity is a woman to be admired. Self control no be beans, if e easy keep am"

@OminBenny shared:

"Marrying a vïrgin doesn't guaranty anything. but that doesn't mean as a man you should settle for less"

@SaintChres commented:

"And marrying a non-vïrgin doesn't guarantee a happy marriage too.."

@Chommylovy stated:

"Vïrginity is just a status, not a character certificate! Real wife/husband material is built on respect, loyalty & peace of mind. Baba dropped wisdom 🔥 Who has entered 'marriage of vïrginity' and regretted it? Share your stories! 😂"

@HMforkids reacted:

"In this present age, it takes a lot to be a vïrgin. Vïrginity still remains one of the standards, if you like talk about character you know nothing bout. Someone could pretend their whole life to be a good person, but vïrginity can't be forged"

Chiwetalu Agu says character, not purity, should guide marriage choices. Photo: chiefchiwetaluagu

Source: Instagram

Chiwetalu Agu sends strong message to husbands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu issued a warning to married men about the dangers of mistreating their wives while they are still young and strong.

He cautioned that the way a man treats his spouse today could determine the kind of relationship he experiences in old age, stressing that neglect could lead to regret later.

Agu, who also recently paid tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo, emphasised that respect and care in marriage are essential for lasting harmony.

Source: Legit.ng