The US government updated its deportation registry and identified nine South African nationals who had been prioritised for removal

The deportation list included individuals convicted of serious offences, with some cases attracting widespread attention because of their backgrounds

US immigration authorities confirmed the affected South Africans remained on the deportation register as legal and administrative processes continued

The United States Government, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has updated its public deportation registry.

Following the US authorities publishing the names of several foreign nationals, Legit.ng was able to identify all South African citizens residing in the US with major criminal records.

The US government drops lists of 9 South Africans set for deportation. Photo credit: Donald Trump, dhs.gov

Source: UGC

The DHS "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal revealed a total of nine South African nationals who have been flagged and are slated for deportation.

US publishes deportation list for South Africans

Rather than minor residency violations, the South African nationals featured on the database have been convicted of major state and federal offenses across the United States.

Below is a detailed report on the nine South Africans currently awaiting deportation, their locations of arrest, and the deep-rooted criminal histories that led to their arrests.

9 South Africans to be deported from US

1. Barrett Preston Busschau

Barrett Preston Busschau set to be deported from the US. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

One of the most high-profile cold cases on the list is Barrett Preston Busschau. He was the subject of a massive, 25-year-long international search by the FBI after fleeing Oregon in 1993 prior to his trial for the sexual abuse of five young girls.

He was subsequently booked by immigration authorities in Seattle, Washington, and is now awaiting his final deportation flight.

2. Charlene Vermaak

Charlene Vermaak set to be deported from the US. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Charlene Vermaak, a 32-year-old resident of Maine, has a long history of run-ins with law enforcement in Sanford and Saco. Her criminal record details a repeated pattern of drug-related offenses, including a notable arrest in January 2024 for the unlawful possession of over 200 milligrams of fentanyl powder in Old Orchard Beach. Her criminal activities over the years ultimately led to her being flagged for deportation from the US.

3. Viwe Kuse

Viwe Kuse set to be deported from the US. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

The 36-year-old resident of Altamonte Springs and Apopka has been arrested multiple times by Orlando-area police for burglary, drug possession, and fraud-related offenses. Most recently, in early 2025, Kuse was arrested for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, alongside charges of trespassing and outstanding out-of-county warrants, cementing his place on the deportation register.

4. Jacobus Janse Van Rensburg

Jacobus Janse Van Rensburg set to be deported from the US. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Jacobus was arrested by the local sheriff's department in Le Center, Minnesota. The 23-year-old South African national was booked on serious charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, ending up on the priority deportation list.

5. Christiaan Opperman

Christiaan Opperman set to be deported from the US. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Christiaan Opperman was apprehended in Tallahassee, Florida, for severe offenses targeting children. This conviction fast-tracked his placement on the priority list for removal from the United States.

6. David Fourie

David Fourie set to be deported from the US. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

David Fourie was arrested and detained in Columbia, South Carolina. US immigration records list his offences as larceny (theft) along with various public order crimes.

7. Michael Nzama

Michael Nzama set to be deported from the US. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Michael Nzama was taken into custody in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was charged with strongarm aggravated assault against a non-family member. This violent crime immediately brought him to the attention of federal immigration authorities, who have now finalised his deportation order.

8. Samantha Garriott

Samantha Garriott set to be deported from the US. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Samantha Garriott was arrested in Colorado City, Texas, on a violent felony charge. She was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite seeking legal remedies in court, her federal conviction has solidified her deportation status.

9. Ovette Porthen

Ovette Porthen set to be deported from the US. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Ovette Porthen was arrested by law enforcement in Williston, North Dakota. Porthen was convicted of a robbery offense, a major felony that led to his placement on the high-profile ICE deportation register.

US list of Yahoo boys facing deportation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US government released the identities of five notorious Nigerian cyber fraudsters (Yahoo boys) who were among those marked for deportation.

One of the individuals was once celebrated on a prestigious global business Forbes list before his dramatic downfall.

Source: Legit.ng