A Nigerian woman has narrated why she believes she narrowly escaped being in Sam Larry's accident vehicle

She claimed the music promoter contacted her shortly before returning to Nigeria, but they never eventually met

Her emotional account has added another layer of conversation following the fatal crash that claimed the life of Sam Larry's associate

A lady has recounted her experience after the recent road accident involving controversial music promoter Sam Larry.

She stated that she believes fate may have saved her from being inside the vehicle.

The woman made the revelation in a video that has gained attention online, where she claimed she was supposed to reconnect with Sam Larry shortly before the tragic incident occurred.

Her account comes days after the music promoter survived a horrific crash along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Lady says she narrowly escaped being in Sam Larry's accident vehicle. Photos: Sam Larry.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Sam Larry was involved in a serious accident that left one of his close associates and bouncers, identified as Wale, dead.

The incident also generated widespread speculation after unverified reports suggested the socialite had suffered severe injuries.

However, days later, fresh videos surfaced showing Sam Larry standing with friends while celebrating his recovery, putting rumours about his condition to rest.

"He told me he was coming" - Lady

Sharing her side of the story, the woman explained that she and Sam Larry had known each other for years.

According to her, the music promoter informed her that he would be travelling to Nigeria and promised to reach out after arriving.

She, however, said he never contacted her again.

Rather than sending him a message herself, she chose to wait because she did not want to appear desperate or overly eager.

"Sam Larry messaged me because he is my very old friend. He said he was coming to Nigeria on Wednesday, and he texted me on Tuesday. Then he said he would text me when he was around," she recalled.

The lady admitted that after hearing about the accident, she began wondering whether she might have been in the vehicle if she had reached out first.

She described the thought as frightening and urged other women to trust their instincts whenever they feel uncertain about a situation.

"That accident na me suppose dey there," she said.

According to her, if she had hurriedly contacted Sam Larry immediately after learning he was in town, events might have unfolded differently.

She encouraged women to value their instincts and avoid forcing interactions simply because an opportunity presents itself.

Watch the X video where the lady was talking about how she escaped the video

Reactions trail lady's comments on Sam Larry

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Toonto89 stated:

"His friend when wife or family no know ? madam rest na so street be you might see what you didn’t bargain for. If you don’t want to see then lock yourself indoor. Waka waka dey surely get story to tell."

@Eddystevedclown wrote:

"When you see people attaching importance and relevance to themselves especially when the other person dem Dey try put am for hin face big pass them, abeg run o. How important is this lady in the scheme of things for Sammy Larry life. Mugu"

Sam Larry made his first appearance after the crash on Friday, July 10. Photo: Sam Larry.

Source: Instagram

Final moment of Sam Larry, late bouncer emerges

Legit.ng meanwhile reported a disturbing video of Sam Larry and his late bouncer, Adewale, before the fatal road accident.

The clip, believed to be one of the last publicly shared moments involving the duo, has attracted fresh attention as Nigerians continue to react to the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng