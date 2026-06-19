Sierra Mills is a content creator, model, and reality television star best known for appearing as a bombshell contestant on Season 6 of Love Island USA. Now based in Los Angeles, she works as a beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content creator and is signed with The Digital Dept Agency.

Sierra Sade Mills at Chelsea Studios on 14 August 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sierra Mills was born and raised in Escondido, California, United States.

She is a reality TV star who rose to fame as a Casa Amor bombshell on Season 6 of Love Island USA .

on Sierra entered the villa on Day 17, coupled with several Islanders, including Miguel, Caine, and Harrison , but was ultimately dumped from the villa on Day 27.

and , but was ultimately dumped from the villa on Day 27. Before the show, she worked as an administrative assistant and a bottle waitress .

and a bottle . Sierra currently works as a model and beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content creator.

Sierra Mills' profile summary

Full name Sierra Sade Mills Gender Female Date of birth 18 September 2001 Age 24 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Escondido, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Education University of California, Davis (UC Davis) Profession Reality TV personality, model, content creator Social media Instagram

Who is Sierra Mills from Love Island USA?

Sierra was born on 18 September 2001 in Escondido, California, United States of America. She is 24 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Sierra is an American national of African-American heritage, according to The Digital Dept.

The reality star has kept details about her family private. However, she has shared a few glimpses into her background and family structure through media interviews. Sierra's mother is white, while her father is of African-American heritage.

In a 2024 interview with Essence, Sierra mentioned her mother while opening up about her childhood, noting that growing up biracial with a white mom meant she had to learn a lot on her own about caring for her natural hair texture. She said:

Growing up biracial with a white mom, I often felt a disconnect when it came to understanding and caring for my natural hair….

Fast five facts about Sierra Mills from Love Island USA. Photo: @sadesisi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sierra Mills' educational background

After high school, the reality television personality attended the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), a major public research university in northern California. She officially graduated with her bachelor's degree in June 2023.

Inside Sierra Mills' career journey

Sierra Mills is a rising reality television personality, digital content creator, and model. She gained widespread national recognition after appearing as a contestant on Season 6 of Love Island USA. She entered the show on Day 17 during the "Casa Amor" twist.

Inside the villa, she coupled up with fellow islanders Miguel Harichi, Caine Bacon and later Harrison Luna before being dumped from the island on Day 27. Before the show, she worked as an administrative assistant and a bottle waitress.

Sierra Mills in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @sadesisi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Following her time on reality television, Sierra transitioned into a full-time career in media. She is signed with the talent management agency The Digital Dept. She regularly creates content surrounding beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle and has collaborated with major clothing brands like Lulus.

The reality star also uses her platforms to celebrate her African-American heritage, specifically sharing content about hair styling and care.

Who is Sierra Mills dating?

Love Island USA Season 6 star Sierra Mills is currently in a relationship with a partner named Benji, whom she began dating in July 2024, shortly after her appearance on the show. The couple has been documenting their time together on Social media, especially Instagram and TikTok.

Harrison Hans Luna and Sierra Mills in Love Island Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

Sierra was previously linked to several men during her time on the show, including Miguel Harichi, Caine Bacon, and Harrison Luna. However, those connections were short-lived, and she left the villa essentially single.

FAQs

Who is Sierra Mills? Sierra Mills is a reality TV star and digital content creator who shot to fame on Season 6 of Love Island USA. How old is Sierra Mills? The reality star is 24 years old as of 2026. She was born on 18 September 2001. What ethnicity is Sierra from Love Island? Sierra is of African-American heritage. Are Harrison and Sierra still together? Sierra Mills and Harrison are not together. They never dated seriously outside of the Love Island USA villa. What happened with Miguel and Sierra? Miguel coupled up with Sierra in Casa Amor but left her to get back with Leah Kateb. Who is Sierra Mills dating? Sierra Mills is reportedly dating a man named Benji. Where does Sierra Mills live now? Sierra currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Sierra Mills has successfully turned her brief reality television fame into a thriving career in digital media. She went from a college student at UC Davis to a national TV star, and now works as a successful beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle content creator. Mills is also a model signed with The Digital Dept Agency.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Iris Kendall from Love Island. Iris is a digital content creator and reality television personality who gained recognition as a contestant on Season 7 of Love Island USA. Iris Kendall was born in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Before gaining fame, she founded 310 Glo, a Beverly Hills–based mobile spray-tan business that showcased her passion for beauty and creativity. Iris is a main cast member on Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng